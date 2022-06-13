‘Disappointed’ John Stamos calls out Tony Awards for Bob Saget In Memoriam snub

John Stamos is “disappointed” in the Tony Awards for not including Bob Saget in the In Memoriam segment.

“Disappointed to hear that @bobsaget will be LEFT OUT of the In Memoriam segment tonight @TheTonyawards,” the “Grandfathered” alum, 58, tweeted ahead of Sunday’s awards show.

“Bob was brilliant in ‘The Drowsy Chaperone’ & ‘Hand to God,'” the actor continued. “Come on @BroadwayLeague and @TheWing! Do the right thing! Bob loved Broadway and I know the community loved him.”

Stamos encouraged his Twitter followers to “make some noise” about the snub.

“Let’s … send our love and good wishes to the hosts @ArianaDeBose, @JulianneHough and my buddy @DarrenCriss and all the well-deserved nominees,” the “Big Shot” star concluded.

Stamos’ tweets came three days after he revealed the last text message his late “Full House” costar sent him ahead of Saget’s death in January.

Saget called Stamos his “brother” in their final text exchange. FilmMagic

The comedian, who died at age 65 of a brain bleed after accidentally hitting his head, wrote to Stamos in their final text exchange that he considered him a “brother.”

Stamos replied, “Well, you have a lot of ‘God-given brothers,’ but I’m first, right?”

Saget hilariously threw shade at his other close pal John Mayer in his response, writing, “Mayer’s an amazing friend, but he’s more fair-weather. You are always there, so you’re number one.”

Saget died in January at age 65. Disney General Entertainment Con

When Stamos read the text in the trailer for Netflix’s “Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute” special on Wednesday, the “Your Body Is a Wonderland” singer, 44, laughed and clapped along with the audience.

Mayer, for his part, described a recent dream about Saget that left the songwriter crying “like a baby.”

The Grammy winner explained, “It was young Bob, and we were about to go into a restaurant that I knew and he didn’t know, and I looked right at him and I said, ‘You gotta know how much I love you.’”

When Saget replied nonchalantly in the dream, Mayer doubled down.

“[I said], ‘No, I’m telling you. You gotta know how much I love you,'” the songwriter recalled.

Jim Carrey, Seth Green and more stars honored Saget in the Netflix special, which began streaming on Friday.