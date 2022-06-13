ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Call of Duty studio has been hiring for an “open-world RPG”

By Iain Harris
It looks like Call of Duty studio Infinity Ward is working on an open-world RPG, as confirmed by a job posting.

A job ad for a narrative director at Infinity Ward's Poland studio has set tongues wagging on the Call of Duty subreddit. The vacancy has swiftly been filled , miraculously, though plenty of screenshots of what it entails remain online. The studio is working on an "unannounced AAA project" and the role will be responsible for providing the "best narrative and cinematic experience in an open-world RPG".

Elsewhere, you've also got mentions of participating in the "creation of the game's story, characters, lore, and world building" alongside working with writers and "quest designers".

Looking at Infinity Ward's career page, you can see vacancies for 15 other roles at its Poland studio. While some relate specifically to Call of Duty, most are left ambiguous. However, a job ad for a senior character artist also mentions that the studio is working on an unannounced AAA project.

Infinity Ward Poland was initially set up back in 2017 with a focus on balancing research and development with working closely with Infinity Ward's Los Angeles studio. It remains to be seen if the studio is taking the lead on the unannounced project or if it'll even be related to Call of Duty, but with Infinity Ward's next game due out later this year, it may be some time before we learn more about a new project.

Here's everything we know about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 , the next game in the series that's due this year.

