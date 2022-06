PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This time of year families are celebrating a big milestone in the lives of their children, one of those being graduation. A local mother didn’t get that chance. She showed up at graduation, holding a photo instead, as her son’s class paid tribute to him. She’s hoping CBS3 Mysteries can help generate leads to find a killer. Illustrating the toll of Philadelphia’s gun violence crisis is a mom carrying a cardboard cutout of her son into his high school graduation. “Just know that he could have had a real bright future, he really could have,” Brittany Brunson said. Brunson holds close...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO