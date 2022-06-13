ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

UK's deportation plan attacks 'basic dignity,' lawyers say

By DANICA KIRKA
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VUsjo_0g90yLWR00
Migration Britain Rwanda Protesters stand outside the High Court where the ruling on Rwanda deportation flights is taking place, in London Monday, June 13, 2022. Opponents of the British government’s plan to deport migrants to Rwanda prepared for an appeals court hearing Monday amid the political backlash following reports that Prince Charles had privately described the policy as “appalling.” (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) (Alastair Grant)

LONDON — (AP) — The British government’s plan to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda undermines the “basic dignity” of people who are escaping war and oppression, a lawyer argued Monday during an appeals court hearing aimed at blocking implementation of the policy.

The Court of Appeal in London is hearing an appeal filed by a coalition of groups including immigration rights advocates and public employee unions. They are seeking to overturn a lower court ruling that would allow the first deportation flight to take off as scheduled on Tuesday.

Separately, activists are challenging the deportations on a person-by-person basis, seeking to ensure that no migrants will be eligible for deportation even if the flights are allowed to go ahead.

Raza Husain, a lawyer for the migrants, said the lower court's decision not to issue an injunction against the deportations “cannot rationally be sustained" because of concerns about the protection of migrant rights in Rwanda. As a result, there is a significant chance the policy will ultimately be blocked by the courts, exposing the government to claims for damages from anyone wrongly deported, Husain said in documents filed with the court.

Husain argued that the government’s plan involves the forced removal of asylum-seekers to a country they don’t want to travel to as part of a policy intended to deter others from trying to enter Britain.

“This amounts, on any view, to a serious interference with basic dignity … where those individuals have already suffered significant trauma and have mental health issues,” he said in the court filings.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government in April announced plans to send some undocumented migrants to Rwanda. Migrants deported under the program would be forced to apply for asylum in Rwanda, not the U.K. Britain paid Rwanda 120 million pounds ($158 million) up front and will make additional payments based on the number of people deported.

The program is aimed at discouraging migrants from risking their lives by crossing the English Channel in small boats after a surge in such journeys over the past two years. But human rights groups say the policy is illegal, inhumane and will only magnify the risks for migrants.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

First two US fighters are captured by Russian soldiers in battle for Kharkiv amid fears they will be handed death sentences like two British soldiers caught by Putin's army

Two American fighters have been taken as prisoners of war in Ukraine, the first since the conflict began. Robert Drueke and Andy Huynh were taken prisoner by Russian forces last week on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Drueke, 39, and Huynh, 27, are both from Alabama. It's unclear if they were...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Judicial Conference remains closed to media and public

An annual conference of Tennessee court officials taking place this week will remain closed to the media and the public after a federal judge denied an emergency petition by a news organization seeking access. The annual gathering of the Tennessee Judicial Conference — a group that includes active and retired state court judges, clerks and […] The post Tennessee Judicial Conference remains closed to media and public appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deportations#Rwanda#Uk#British#The Court Of Appeal
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Russian economy ‘won’t be as it was’ after crippling sanctions

The head of the Russian Central Bank warned Thursday that the country’s economy has “changed for a long time, if not forever” after crippling sanctions.“It seems to me that it’s obvious to everyone that it won’t be as it was before,” Elvira Nabiullina said at a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.She added that “external conditions have changed for a long time, if not forever” - a likely reference to the wide array of sanctions that have been imposed on the country and prominent individuals after the invasion of Ukraine.It comes as French president Emmanuel Macron, German...
ECONOMY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
102K+
Followers
111K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy