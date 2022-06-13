ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Reach For The Moon headlines the Queen’s hopes for Royal Ascot

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bOcfw_0g90xpb600

Reach For The Moon is set to spearhead the Queen’s Royal Ascot team in the Hampton Court Stakes on Thursday.

The one-time Derby contender – who was a close second in the Chesham Stakes 12 months ago – had a setback that upset Classic plans and when it became clear he would not make Epsom, Royal Ascot became his aim.

John and Thady Gosden’s colt finished second to My Prospero in the Heron Stakes on his comeback and now steps up in trip for the Group Three Hampton Court.

“Because Her Majesty can only go racing a few times a year we try to make sure whether it’s Newbury in the spring, Epsom or Ascot if we have an opportunity to target a horse at them it makes sense to do so,” said the Queen’s racing and bloodstock adviser John Warren on the Nick Luck daily podcast.

“Ascot was very much on the agenda (after Sandown), he’d had a setback over the winter and luckily being in the hands of an expert trainer in John Gosden, as far as the Queen in concerned everything has to be in the best interests of the horse and it seemed churlish to put the horse under any pressure (to make the Derby).

“It became pretty evident around the time of the Dante, when we couldn’t make that, we knew then that the unfortunate scenario of missing the Derby was staring us in the face so it was all roads to Ascot.

“We’ve had a few discussions in terms of trip. His dam was so quick and he’s muscularly formed so we’ve settled on his trip for the time being over a mile and a quarter. He’s got an Eclipse entry, although that’s a bit tight. He’s in the King George, but he’s yet to prove he’s a Group One horse.

“We think he is (out of the top drawer) though he’s got to go and do it. As the Queen always says, the horses can do the talking and he’ll tell us. We’re very confident he’s a high-class horse and everything points to that. If he does extremely well and looks the Real McCoy then he’ll be aimed for Group Ones accordingly.”

It would be fair to say I've got strong feedback from Sir Michael (that) the horse is in very good form

As for the rest of the Queen’s runners, Warren picked out Just Fine in the Duke of Edinburgh on Friday as holding solid claims.

“Just Fine is rated 97 so he won’t be thrown in. He’s by Sea The Stars so should stay a mile and a half,” said Warren.

“He ran a nice race at York on his comeback so the Duke of Edinburgh is the right race for him at this point. It would be fair to say I’ve got strong feedback from Sir Michael (that) the horse is in very good form.”

Other runners in the famous colours include Perfect Alibi in the Queen’s Vase (Wednesday), Naval College in the King George V Handicap (Thursday), Saga (Thursday) in the Britannia and King’s Lynn who may yet attempt a Group One double in the King’s Stand (Tuesday) and Platinum Jubilee (Saturday) sprints.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Woman admits murdering her two-year-old son

A woman has admitted murdering her two-year-old son, who died in hospital. Police visited a property in Upper Garth Gardens, Guisborough, North Yorkshire, after a report of concern was made about Daniel Hodgson Green on February 2. He was taken to hospital and later died, Cleveland Police said at the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Queen pictured with Charles and Camilla on Garter Day

The Queen has been pictured with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall to mark the Order of the Garter service.The 96-year-old monarch, who was dressed in a silver white gown and her blue Garter sash and holding a walking stick, was stood between Charles and Camilla, who were in their grand velvet Garter robes.The photograph was taken at Windsor Castle on Monday ahead of the Garter service in St George’s Chapel.On the Queen’s arm was a matching silver handbag and in her hand her glasses. She was also wearing her Garter star badge, her Bow Brooch and silver...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#The Hampton Court#Derby#Chesham
Daily Mail

Emotional moment Lady Rosemary Spencer-Churchill is presented with the painstakingly restored dress she wore as Queen's maid of honour at the 1953 Coronation

The Queen's former aide became tearful as she was presented with the dress she wore at the Coronation after it was painstakingly restored to its former glory. Lady Rosemary Spencer-Churchill, 92, praised the 'unbelievable' transformation of the faded Norman Hartnell gown, which had laid in storage for decades and was badly damaged due to sun exposure.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Prince Andrew returns to royal circuit after 'family decision' is made

The Duke of York is making a return to the royal circuit as he is set to privately attend the Garter Day service on Monday in his role as a Garter Knight, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. Prince Andrew, who stepped away from public life in 2019, will attend the investiture...
U.K.
Page Six

Prince Charles greets nieces Zara, Beatrice with kisses at Royal Ascot

Prince Charles gave his nieces Zara Tindall and Princess Beatrice a warm greeting at the Royal Ascot on Tuesday. The Prince of Wales, 73, met the royals with a smile and warm kisses on their cheeks at the horse racing event. Tindall, 41, stunned in a purple floral dress and matching fascinator, while Beatrice, 33 — who attended the event with husband Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi — opted for a similar look in pink. The prince, for his part, wore a gray suit and a black top hat to the outing, while his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, rocked a blue dress and fascinator. The pair...
U.K.
HollywoodLife

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, Looks Gorgeous In Official Platinum Jubilee Portrait At Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth II has released a brand-new portrait for her Platinum Jubilee! The specially commissioned photograph was unveiled on June 1 and shows the smiling 96-year-old monarch sitting on a bench below a window in Windsor Castle’s Victoria Vestibule, per Today. The Queen looked elegant but relaxed in a light blue wool coat and skirt set. The set, which was designed by Angela Kelly, had embroidered white embellishments lining the opening of the jacket and the neckline. Queen Elizabeth II accessorized with two pearl necklaces and her engagement ring from her late husband, Prince Philip. The photo was captured on May 25 and shows a statue of King Charles II in the background. Ranald Mackechnie, who has photographed the royal family twice before, was tapped to take the special portrait.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Sarah Ferguson is a vision in an emerald green velvet and silk gown as she shows solidarity with Ukraine with yellow and blue pin at star-studded Filming Italy Festival 2022

Sarah Ferguson looked sensational in an emerald green gown as she attended the Filming Italy Festival 2022 red carpet in Santa Margherita di Pula on Sunday. The Duchess of York, 62, resembled a goddess in the velvet and silk dress, that showed off her lovely figure. She added a pair...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

'From Lilibet by herself': Adorable note the 11-year-old Queen wrote 'to mummy and papa' to celebrate the 1937 coronation of King George VI is revealed

The Royal Collection Trust has given an adorable glimpse into Her Majesty's childhood after revealing a handwritten letter to her parents in 1937. Aged just 11, the then Princess Elizabeth penned a note to her parents to celebrate the Coronation of King George VI, which was addressed 'to mamma and papa' from 'Lilibet by herself'.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince Charles leads procession at Royal Ascot as Queen misses races

The Queen missed the first day of the Royal Ascot races on Tuesday (14 June), with the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall taking Her Majesty's place in the lead carriage.Other royals in attendance included Peter Philips, the son of Princess Anne, who rode in the carriage alongside Prince Charles and Camilla, and Princess Beatrice.The monarch has been suffering from "ongoing mobility issues" but made an appearance at the Garter Day celebrations in Windsor yesterday.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Matching! Carole Middleton wears Kate Middleton’s pink dress for Royal Ascot

Carole Middleton, the mother of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, had people doing a double take at the Royal Ascot. Kate Middleton’s mom stepped out Tuesday to attend the horse race at Ascot Racecourse in the U.K. As she arrived to the event, Carole was photographed wearing a pink silk shirt dress with belt designed by ME + EM. She paired the dress with a sophisticated black fascinator and black clutch.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

William and Kate ‘set for move to Windsor’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly set for a move to Windsor.The couple, who were seen with their three children throughout the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last weekend, are said to be moving to a house on the Queen’s Windsor estate this summer.William and Kate will keep Kensington Palace as their family’s London home, and continue to visit their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, according to the Sunday Times.Kensington Palace declined to comment.It is also understood that the Cambridges have hired a new communications secretary, Lee Thompson, who is currently vice-president of global communications and strategic partnerships at NBC Universal.Earlier this year it was reported that William is keen to do things “the Cambridge way”, following his Caribbean tour with Kate, which saw the couple heavily criticised for images that smacked of “colonialism”. Read More Two British fighters sentenced to death by Russian separatists - live
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Capturing the pomp and pageantry of the royal jubilees: From the 1897 ceremony for Victoria's 60 years on the throne, to 1977 celebrations marking the Queen's quarter century - the fascinating new archive footage showing the nation paying tribute

This week marks the culmination of celebrations to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, with an array of events planned for the weekend. From Trooping the Colour to a party in front of Buckingham Palace, millions of Britons are preparing to take part. Now, a new film collection released to celebrate...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Kate's touching tribute to William: Duchess of Cambridge said she's 'in good hands' after a royal fan told her she'll make a 'brilliant' Princess of Wales in unseen clip from couple’s Jubilee visit to Cardiff

Royal fans have captured a very sweet moment from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's visit to Cardiff during the Queen's Jubilee weekend. 'Fifi Love the Cambridges', shared a video to Twitter, captured on 4th June when the couple visited Cardiff with Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, seven, as part of the celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Kate Middleton is elegant in a £2,450 white dress from favourite brand Suzannah and matching Alessandra Rich heels as she joins Prince William at the Grenfell Tower memorial service

Kate Middleton cut an elegant figure when joining Prince William today for the Grenfell Tower memorial service in London. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, opted for a beautiful white, pure Italian silk dress from Suzannah London, priced at £2,450 online, which she teamed with Alessandra Rich £625 two-tone pumps, in beige and black.
BEAUTY & FASHION
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
139K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy