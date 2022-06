For the third weekend in a row, large swaths of the United States have wilted under early-season heatwaves that have set high temperature records from California to Texas. Nearly 100 million Americans are facing heat warnings and advisories from the southwest to the Mississippi River, with temperatures spiking well into the triple digits in California , Texas , Arizona , and Colorado . As much of the northern hemisphere heads into what is projected to be a hotter-than-usual summer , more people will be exposed to dangerous levels of high heat and humidity.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO