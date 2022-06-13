ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dies after suspect fires into home at 37th and Congress

A 56-year-old Milwaukee man died after a suspect fired gunshots into a home, striking the victim inside, police said.

Milwaukee police said the homicide happened at 37th and Congress just after 4 a.m. Monday.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

A TMJ4 News crew there spotted seven police cars and the area by a nearby bridge is blocked off.

Neighbors said they only just woke up to this scene and didn’t see or hear anything.

Police tape was up from 36th to 37th and Congress.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.

