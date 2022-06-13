iPhone 14 selfie camera to get the best upgrade in years according to suppliers

Apple improves the camera experience with every new iPhone generation, but that doesn’t always translate into hardware changes. And it’s usually the rear-facing camera that gets most of the attention. That means more frequent hardware and software updates than the front cam. But the iPhone 14 will bring a significant upgrade to the selfie camera, according to various reports.

One of them is well-known Apple Insider Ming-Chi Kuo, who has just released more details about the upcoming iPhone 14 selfie camera upgrade. If his information is accurate, the iPhone 14 will deliver the most significant selfie camera upgrade in years.

The current selfie experience

Released in 2019, the iPhone 11 brought the last major selfie camera hardware refresh. The phone’s front camera came with a 12-megapixel sensor, replacing the 7-megapixel sensor Apple had used since the iPhone 7. The front camera still featured the same f/2.2 aperture all those years. And the current iPhone 13 still has the same 12-megapixel f/2.2 aperture camera when it comes to hardware.

Apple has upgraded the software over the years to improve the selfie experience. The iPhone 12 added support for Smart HDR3 for photos and HDR video recording with Dolby Vision support. The same iPhone generation also brought Night Vision and Deep Fusion support to the iPhone 12. The successor brought Cinematic mode video recording to the selfie cam and Smart HDR 4 photography.

Apple’s iPhone 13 notch next to the iPhone 12 notch. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

With all that in mind, reports claiming that Apple will upgrade the selfie camera hardware for the iPhone 14 series are exciting. And if Kuo’s claims are correct, Apple is about to improve the photo and video experience on the front camera of all its 2022 iPhones.

Ming-Chi Kuo took to Twitter a couple of months ago to say that all four iPhone 14 models are getting the same selfie camera update. That’s an exciting detail considering that Apple won’t do the same thing with the rear cameras. The iPhone 14 Pro models will get the biggest update, a 48-megapixel sensor for the primary camera.

The big iPhone 14 selfie camera upgrade

Kuo said at the time that the selfie camera will support autofocus and come with an f/1.9 aperture. As we’ve just explained, the iPhone 13 selfie camera has fixed focus and an f/2.2 sensor.

The leaker said that switching to auto-focus will improve FaceTime/video calling and live streaming. The improved aperture will deliver a better shallow depth-of-field effect in portrait mode.

Kuo is now back with more details about the iPhone 14 selfie camera. He wrote a blog to tackle all the new information from the iPhone supply chain.

The insider reiterates his prediction that Apple will use an auto-focus selfie camera. Furthermore, the camera will feature a VCM (voice coil motor) which is the hardware element that brings auto-focus to the camera. The iPhone 14 selfie cam will also have a 6P lens instead of the existing 5P. That’s a lens with six internal elements. The more elements, the better the photo quality.

Close-up of Apple’s rumored pill-and-hole notch replacement for the iPhone 14 Pro. Image source: Front Page Tech

Kuo listed the various parts manufacturers that will supply components for the iPhone 14 selfie camera. Sony will provide the sensor, while Genius and Largan will make the lens. Alps and Luxshare will share VCM orders, while LG Innotek and Cowell will provide the CCM. That’s short for compact camera module.

A previous report also mentioned LG as one of the iPhone 14 selfie camera suppliers. The same report noted that the new camera module will be more expensive. Kuo’s blog post notes that the 6P lens should be 20% more expensive than the 5P model.

More iPhone coverage: For more iPhone news, visit our iPhone 14 guide.