ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Down 68% From Its High, Can This Growth Stock Bloom Again?

By Sushree Mohanty
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Exceptional growth stocks are getting hammered in this troubled market. The pot industry, which has already been on a roller-coaster ride for the last two years, is taking an even harder hit. The added pressure of market pessimism toward cannabis reforms has affected the companies' stock prices.

But what if I told you that this presents an excellent opportunity to buy these growth stocks on the dip? The industry is nascent, with huge potential to shine. Growth stocks in general take time to price in the company's performance. One such pot stock is Illinois-based Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF)

Investors willing to take a long-term view of Green Thumb could be rewarded handsomely as the marijuana market expands. From revenue of $216 million in 2019 to $ 894 million in 2021, this multi-state operator (MSO) has come a long way. Let's elaborate on how this growth stock has more room to run.

Another spectacular quarter for this MSO

Green Thumb's ability to post profits for nine consecutive quarters in a highly competitive industry is what I admire about this pot stock. Meanwhile, most of its Canadian counterparts, Aurora Cannabis and Canopy Growth are struggling to hit profitability.

Some key advantages of this MSO are its vast national reach and its edibles segment. In 2021, it entered three new markets. The company has gone from 39 stores in 2019 to nearly 80 dispensaries now in 15 states, and its aggressive expansion strategy has worked in its favor. Plus, its edibles brand Incredibles (gummies and chocolates) has ranked in the top five of the 20 best edibles in the market.

Perhaps these factors helped it bring in revenue of $243 million in the first quarter, a surge of 25% year over year. A GAAP net income of $29 million came in higher than $10 million in the year-ago period.

A bullish outlook

The company's home state of Illinois, which legalized recreational cannabis in 2020, has been a strong market for Green Thumb in the last two years. It operates 10 stores there.

Management now looks forward to boosting revenue with New Jersey and other upcoming markets. To answer the question, it has a high chance to bloom again if state legalization continues to ramp up. At the rate at which this MSO is expanding, revenue and profits could get even better. It has opened 10 stores so far this year.

The company is also financially stable to fund its expansion plans. Green Thumb ended its Q1 with $175 million in cash. It also generated a ninth consecutive quarter of positive cash flow from operations of $55 million. Getting capital is still an issue for cannabis companies, as the drug is prohibited at the federal level. Hence, positive cash flow from operations will allow Green Thumb to repay its debt and fund future growth strategies.

There is a mismatch

External headwinds have created a vast mismatch between cannabis companies' fundamentals and their stock prices. Generating close to $1 billion in revenue in a limited legal market is a big deal in itself. Things can turn around quickly in an evolving industry. And when that happens, pot stocks will have more room to run. The marijuana industry in the U.S. could grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% to be valued at more than $70 million by 2030.

Green Thumb's stock is also cheap now, trading at a price-to-sales ratio of 2.7. Stronger earnings numbers or any positive movement toward cannabis reforms in the near future could make this stock skyrocket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jHbV8_0g90w6rr00

GTBIF PS Ratio data by YCharts

Analysts foresee a potential upside of 169% for Green Thumb's stock in the next 12 months. Buying this undervalued stock on the dip now (trading almost 68% below its 52-week high) would be a smart move, rather than when it gets expensive.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For
A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.

And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 19 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Sushree Mohanty has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Green Thumb Industries and Trulieve Cannabis Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

If You Own This Stock, It's Time to Buy More

Inflation is a headwind that all food companies face today, including Hormel. Hormel is dealing with the avian flu, which caused a big stock sell-off after it reported earnings. The company's yield is toward the high end of its historical range, and investors should probably be adding to positions here.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is The Stock Market Going to Crash Again?

Worse-than-expected inflation news sparked another market selloff. Although the market is down around 20% off its highs, further drops are possible if bad surprises keep showing up in the economic news. Having a solid overall financial foundation is key to emerging stronger on the other side of a typical market...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Washington State
CNBC

Suze Orman: This is 'the No. 1 investment' to make right now, 'no matter what'

Inflation is at historic highs, well above anything the U.S. has seen since the early 1980s. On Friday, June 10, investors and economists will be watching closely when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest consumer price index report, which measures the average change over time in prices paid by consumers for common goods and services.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Growth Stocks#Marijuana Dispensaries#Green Thumb Industries#Canadian#Aurora Cannabis#Canopy Growth
Daily Mail

Biden's Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm insists high gas prices are 'a very compelling case' to buy an electric car: Official is worth $8million and recently exercised $1.6m stock option in electric car company

President Joe Biden's Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm became the latest Democratic politician to suggest the solution to high gas prices was to buy an electric vehicle. Granholm, in a clip tweeted out by the Republican National Committee Tuesday, made the case for going electric amid sky high gas prices.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Motley Fool

2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire

These two companies had strong operating margins last quarter. Vertex has six candidate therapies in late-stage clinical trials. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
195K+
Followers
95K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy