Has your family been to Otter Creek in Greenville, SC? As one of three waterparks operated by Greenville County Recreation, Otter Creek has multiple waterslides, a huge sprayer pad, and a beach access pool to splish and splash around with your kids. It is the perfect waterpark for your family to cool off from the humid southern heat or lounge by the pool under the gigantic sun shade umbrellas. Your family can spend a day of fun in the sun at a waterpark, without ever having to leave Greenville!

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO