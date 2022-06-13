Man hit, killed in two-car collision in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Sunday night, a man was struck and killed by two cars as he was crossing the road in Fort Collins.

The man was crossing at the 6800 block of South College Avenue around 10:10 p.m. when the collision occurred.

Fort Collins Police say the man was in the roadway mid-block when he was hit by a 2001 Chevy Silverado. The car traveling behind the Silverado, a 2007 Subaru Impreza, also hit the man. The man was found dead at the scene.

“Unfortunately, this is yet another fatal collision involving a pedestrian crossing mid-block in the dark. We implore pedestrians to utilize designated crosswalks in an effort to prevent these tragedies,” said Sergeant Mike Avrech who oversees the Fort Collins Police CRASH Team.

If anyone has more information on this incident, they are asked to contact Officer Ken Koski at (970) 416-2229.

