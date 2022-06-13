Almost Heaven BBQ Walk Run canceled

If you want to see what happens with a little bit of cooperation between business and government, look no further than the Ascend West Virginia program. Seeded by the generosity of then businessman and now Marshall University President Brad D. Smith and his wife, Alys, who provided $25 million in startup money for West Virginia University’s Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative, the program to help relocate remote workers to the Mountain State continues to pay off.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 8 HOURS AGO