Almost Heaven BBQ Walk Run canceled

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Palatine Park will host Soulful Saturday this weekend, an evening of soul and funk music that will give attendees the opportunity to jam for free. Starting at 6 p.m., three artists — Doby, The Freedom Affair and Kaleta and Super Yamba Band — will...
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Wednesday morning, MVB Bank presented a $3,000 mini-grant to the Fairmont Community Development Partnership for the organization's ongoing project to rehabilitate the YMCA building in downtown Fairmont. While $3,000 doesn't come close to fulfilling the FCDP's estimated $8 million goal to completely refurbish the...
If you want to see what happens with a little bit of cooperation between business and government, look no further than the Ascend West Virginia program. Seeded by the generosity of then businessman and now Marshall University President Brad D. Smith and his wife, Alys, who provided $25 million in startup money for West Virginia University’s Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative, the program to help relocate remote workers to the Mountain State continues to pay off.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 55-year-old record fell Wednesday as temperatures soared to 96 degrees in Clarksburg. “In Clarksburg, the temperature was 96. That breaks the old record of 94 (on June 15) from 1967,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Andy Roche. Wednesday’s heat was especially potent...
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — In Lost Creek’s municipal election on Tuesday, incumbent Mayor Dave Oliverio was re-elected in an unopposed race. According to Town Recorder Kathy Goldsmith, the races for City Council, town recorder and mayor were all unopposed. Thirty-three total ballots were cast in Tuesday’s...
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Marion County Commission plans to reorganize the Marion County Development Authority, which aims to assist local municipalities with projects via interest-free loans. The authority hasn’t met in person since 2019, and Marion County Commission President Randy Elliott said during a Wednesday meeting it...
ALBRIGHT — James Dean (David) Sisler Sr., 59, of Albright, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. The son of the late Bud Stonebreaker and Edna McMillen, he was born July 29, 1962, in Morgantown. Dave loved fishing and working on old cars...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission on Wednesday approved the hiring of a county litter control officer and year-end budget revisions. Commissioners voted 2-1 following an approximately eight-minute executive session to approve the hire of Steven Snyder to fill the new county litter control officer position. Commissioner David Hinkle cast the opposing vote, telling WV News he did not believe the hire to be in the best interest of the county.
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Will Behrens, an upcoming senior at Notre Dame High School, was elected governor of the 83rd American Legion Mountaineer Boys State taking place this week at WVU Jackson’s Mill. Behrens, a member of the Nationalist Party, was pleased with the results, saying he...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Dozens of law enforcement officers from across the state attended the FBI’s Criminal Justice Information Services Division in Clarksburg Wednesday for the West Virginia Information Sharing Summit. The FBI’s CJIS Division and the FBI’s Pittsburgh Field Office collaborated to host the event....
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia house fire in which two bodies were found has turned into a homicide investigation, authorities said. Firefighters responded to the blaze at a home near Lost Creek on Saturday morning and found the bodies of a man and a woman inside, news outlets reported.
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont State University Board of Governors on Friday voted in favor of giving Pierpont Community & Technical College an additional year to move its aviation maintenance program, also known as the A&P School, from the Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center in Bridgeport.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Research from West Virginia University shows that youth substance use declined during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hannah Layman, a social and behavioral sciences doctoral student, and Alfgeir Kristjansson, associate professor in the School of Public Health, examined the prevalence of youth substance use throughout the pandemic by focusing on 49 studies that observed alcohol, cannabis, tobacco and e-cigarette/vaping use.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Bridgeport baseball season may not have ended the way the Indians hoped, but several players were recognized for their performances. Bridgeport seniors Ben McDougal, Cam Cole and Aidan Paulsen each received Class AAA first-team all-state honors as announced today by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
GOOD HOPE, W.Va. (WV News) — Two individuals were found dead in a fire early Saturday near Greenbrier Acres on U.S. 19 in southern Harrison County. Harrison Detective Lt. Adam Titchenal said the bodies had been sent to the West Virginia Office of Chief Medical Examiner for autopsies. "Right...
FAIRMONT — Fairmont State head wrestling coach Colin Johnston has resigned from the Falcon Fighting wrestling program, he announced this week. Johnston took over the program in November 2020 and saw immediate success as Lukas Martin collected the program’s first NCAA individual national championship in the 149-pound weight class. Martin also was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler at the Division II Wrestling National Championship in 2021.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia criminal defendants can opt to appear for sentencing by video, a practice that started during the pandemic. But if they want to be present in person, courts must accommodate them or make a detailed record of why not that will survive appeal, a ruling issued this week by the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals made clear.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The bodies of a man and woman found in a fire that burned down a home Saturday in Good Hope were the victims of homicide, and it wasn’t related to the fire. That’s according to Harrison Sheriff’s Lt. Detective Adam Titchenal, who spoke...
