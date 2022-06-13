Hungry crowds return to Parma’s Rib ‘N Rock: Photos

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Fieldstone Farm Therapeutic Riding Center holds equine therapy classes regularly for veterans as well as mentally and physically challenged children and adults. The facility will hold an open house for military veterans 3:30 – 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 1 for active military and service members, those in the reserves and veterans along with families and friends. The event includes tours, a nature walk, demonstrations of carriage driving, round pen and therapeutic riding, opportunities to groom horses and meet the facility’s mini-horses. It also includes family-friendly craft activities and a healing circle led by Warriors Journey Home. Anne Marie Concessions will offer food.
