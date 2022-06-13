Hungry crowds return to Parma’s Rib ‘N Rock: Photos

It’s not easy to make a splash in Tremont, long considered Cleveland’s big league for chefs and restaurants. But if you drive down Professor Avenue on any given morning, you’re likely to see high praise for Martha on the Fly in the form of the loose gathering that forms daily just outside the door. If the past month and a half is any barometer, this “micro-diner” concept is destined for a long, happy existence.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO