ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, OH

Hungry crowds return to Parma’s Rib ‘N Rock: Photos

By John Benson, special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PARMA, Ohio -- Like a beacon for folks looking for a return to normal, the smell of smoke and the sound of live music drew large crowds to this past weekend’s Rib ‘N Rock cook-off, which took place at the Cuyahoga Community College Western Campus. “Summer is...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Crumbl ready to open its doors in Brooklyn: Photos

BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Perfect homemade cookies made fresh daily. That’s exactly what Landon Ball, owner-operator of the new Crumbl store at Ridge Park Square, is promising Brooklyn area residents. The to-go location enjoys a soft opening today (June 16) before its official grand opening on Friday (June 17). “We...
BROOKLYN, OH
Cleveland.com

Splice-Cream Truck shares Cleveland’s stories

CLEVELAND, Ohio – When the Splice-Cream Truck rolls into a neighborhood, it’s well-stocked with frozen sweet treats. But its aim is to do more than dish up the sugary sweetness to Clevelanders. The truck also collects and records stories. It’ll do just that at Cleveland Juneteenth Freedom Fest,...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parma Heights, OH
Parma, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Restaurants
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Parma, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Parma, OH
Lifestyle
spectrumnews1.com

Cleveland restaurants push for permanent expanded outdoor seating

CLEVELAND — For the third year in a row, Cleveland restaurants are getting the opportunity to expand their outdoor seating areas. The added seating, referred to as parklets, is allowed in areas like parking lots and streets. It started at the beginning of the pandemic in response to COVID-19.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Veterans are invited to horse around at Fieldstone Farm open house: Valley Views

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Fieldstone Farm Therapeutic Riding Center holds equine therapy classes regularly for veterans as well as mentally and physically challenged children and adults. The facility will hold an open house for military veterans 3:30 – 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 1 for active military and service members, those in the reserves and veterans along with families and friends. The event includes tours, a nature walk, demonstrations of carriage driving, round pen and therapeutic riding, opportunities to groom horses and meet the facility’s mini-horses. It also includes family-friendly craft activities and a healing circle led by Warriors Journey Home. Anne Marie Concessions will offer food.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Cleveland Scene

Newly Opened Breakfast Joint Martha on the Fly is Just Nailing it in Tremont

It’s not easy to make a splash in Tremont, long considered Cleveland’s big league for chefs and restaurants. But if you drive down Professor Avenue on any given morning, you’re likely to see high praise for Martha on the Fly in the form of the loose gathering that forms daily just outside the door. If the past month and a half is any barometer, this “micro-diner” concept is destined for a long, happy existence.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Drink#Rib N Rock
Cleveland.com

Best desserts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- We know a thing or two about decadent desserts here at cleveland.com. Back in 2018, cleveland.com’s Best of Cleveland team went in search of the Best Sinful Dessert in Northeast Ohio. We asked readers to nominate their favorite desserts, then to vote to determine a regional Top 20. We happily taste-tested every amazing one of them in search of No. 1.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Kenny checks out what summer brings to Crocker Park

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — The official start of summer is still about a week away. But it’s already underway at Crocker Park in Westlake. FOX 8’s Kenny Crumpton spent Monday morning at the open-air mall. He learned about some new stores, new eateries, and family entertainment you’ll...
WESTLAKE, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Where and when you can get free produce in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Salvation Army is once again teaming up with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank this summer to host monthly free produce giveaways. The annual food drive distributes 12,000 pounds of fresh produce a month to local residents throughout the summer at the Salvation Army West Park Corps at 12645 Lorain Avenue. Food […]
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Cleveland.com

Stino da Napoli reopens dining room in Rocky River

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – Italian-restaurant fans: Stino da Napoli’s dining room is open. The restaurant, owned by Agostino Iacullo, reopened the dining room Thursday. It will be open 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Iacullo opened the restaurant in 1991 after working at Giovanni’s and New...
ROCKY RIVER, OH
thisiscleveland.com

Free Fun with Friends this Summer in Cleveland

Cleveland comes alive in summer. Patios get packed, the lake is teeming with boats and beachgoers, and everything is a great excuse for a festival. The best part is, there are a ton of free things to do as everyone pours outside to take part in the revelry. Here are some ideas to get you started.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Large sinkhole expanding in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The intense heat could be a factor in a large and expanding sinkhole in the middle of downtown Cleveland. It formed at West 6t Street and St. Clair Avenue. Cleveland police had to close part of the busy intersection. The sinkhole is located in the eastbound lane of St. Clair. Police are […]
CLEVELAND, OH
News-Herald.com

Golf brings Painesville Township man together with others

For the past 45 years, Scott Cummings has found that one of his favorite parts of playing golf is the way the game brings him together with other people. Cummings, a Painesville Township resident, recalled playing golf for the first time at age 7 or 8 with a great-uncle at the former Vink’s Golf Course in Mentor.
PAINESVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Westlake native wins 2 James Beard Awards

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Westlake native, Kristina Cho, won two James Beard Awards over the weekend in the 2022 ceremonies in Chicago, Illinois. The author, food blogger and recipe developer published her first cook book, Mooncakes and Milk Bread: Sweet and Savory Recipes Inspired by Chinese Bakeries, in the fall. Cho...
WESTLAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
76K+
Followers
73K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy