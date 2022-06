Five police officers will face misconduct proceedings over the suspected murder of keen horse rider Gracie Spinks, the police watchdog has said.The 23-year-old victim was found in a field near Staveley Road in Duckmanton, Derbyshire, at about 8.40am on 18 June 2021.She is believed to have been killed by her former work colleague, 35-year-old Michael Sellars, who she had reported to Derbyshire Police for stalking in February of the same year.The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said its investigation concluded two officers had a case to answer for misconduct in relation to the stalking investigation.A further three officers have...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO