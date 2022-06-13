Record-challenging heat on tap for this week

Effective: 2022-06-14 07:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Cabarrus; Cleveland; Gaston; Lincoln; Mecklenburg; Union The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Cabarrus County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Mecklenburg County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Gaston County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northeastern Union County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 830 AM EDT. * At 739 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 16 miles southeast of Morganton to 4 miles southeast of Downtown Concord, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Charlotte, Gastonia, Huntersville, Concord, Shelby, Matthews, and Lincolnton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CABARRUS COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO