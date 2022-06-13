ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Record-challenging heat on tap for this week

By Al Conklin
WBTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The story this week is going to be the heat and humidity. A strong upper-level ridge of high pressure will dominate the forecast through at least Thursday. Record-Challenging heat this week. Heat Index Values could reach 100 degrees. Isolated cooling thundershowers. For the most up-to-the-minute...

WBTV

Staying hot and muggy, with strong storms at times

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures will be back into the mid to upper 90s for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, with a break in the heat by the weekend. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be possible through the work week. A First Alert has been extended until Friday due to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Scorching heat, tropical humidity hold for a few more days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our First Alert will continue through Friday as that upper-level ridge of high pressure holds strong. For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App. After a bit of a break Tuesday, today will bring a return of intense heat coupled with tropical humidity. Afternoon...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Great things to do indoors during the summer heat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the hot temperatures continue this week, you may be on the lookout for activities to do indoors to keep your family cool and out of the sun. The list is endless when it comes to doing things indoors during this weather and it all depends on you and your family.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

First Alert: Excessive Heat Warning issued due to record-shattering heat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will likely be the pinnacle of our current heatwave. I'm forecasting record-shattering heat and tropical humidity again for Tuesday!. For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App. Not only will today's 100-degree reading break the Charlotte record set in the late 1950s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Lake Norman beach now open during the week for summer

A Waxhaw woman has been without internet service for weeks. WBTV found six separate deeds of trust records involving Atrium, including Belk's, through the Mecklenburg County Register of Deeds office. Concerns raised over hydrant proximity after fire destroys home in Cabarrus Co. Updated: 2 hours ago. A home was...
WAXHAW, NC
WBTV

How to keep air-conditioning costs low as the heat ramps up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The upcoming week will be the hottest of the year thus far, and could even break records. The heat index could feel hotter than 100 degrees on multiple days this week, with temperatures soaring into the high 90s. With the rising temperatures comes the need to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cabarrus, Cleveland, Gaston, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 07:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Cabarrus; Cleveland; Gaston; Lincoln; Mecklenburg; Union The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Cabarrus County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Mecklenburg County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Gaston County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northeastern Union County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 830 AM EDT. * At 739 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 16 miles southeast of Morganton to 4 miles southeast of Downtown Concord, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Charlotte, Gastonia, Huntersville, Concord, Shelby, Matthews, and Lincolnton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Four alarm fun! Firetruck parade returns to Spencer this weekend

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - It's a steamy, hot summer week but this weekend things will be even hotter in Rowan County with the return of the largest single-day event of the whole year at the N.C. Transportation Museum. Visitors to the museum in historic Spencer can enjoy the Fire...
SPENCER, NC
Axios Charlotte

2022 Home of the Year: Custom English country manor on Lake Norman

Home of the Year is proudly presented by The Redbud Group at Keller Williams SouthPark, creating great experiences. Find your own dream home and browse Charlotte listings by neighborhood. This year's winner is a shining example of form meets function: it's visually striking, and it's clear the Lake Norman home is built around how its family really lives. You […] The post 2022 Home of the Year: Custom English country manor on Lake Norman appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte won’t host the Army-Navy game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS) - Charlotte didn't make the cut to host future Army-Navy football games. Neither did fellow finalist Orlando, and these were the only two locations in the Southeast. Bank of America Stadium would have served as Charlotte's venue for the game. Why it matters: The game,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Keeping summer campers cool during extreme heat

Concord Police searching for driver of car who hit and dragged tow truck driver. Police in Concord are trying to find the driver of a car accused of hitting and then dragging a tow truck driver on the road near a busy gas station. Updated: 56 minutes ago. Around 10...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

City of Clover preparing for Juneteenth Celebrations

A Waxhaw woman has been without internet service for weeks. WBTV found six separate deeds of trust records involving Atrium, including Belk's, through the Mecklenburg County Register of Deeds office. Concerns raised over hydrant proximity after fire destroys home in Cabarrus Co. Updated: 56 minutes ago. A home was...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC

