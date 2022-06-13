Alert Issued For Missing Westbury Woman

Rosa Valdez Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Have you seen her?

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Long Island woman.

Rosa Valdez, age 47, was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 12 in Westbury, according to Nassau County Police.

She is described as being 5-foot-2, 150 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. Her clothing description and destination are unknown.

Detectives request anyone with information on her whereabouts contact the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.