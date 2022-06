A bipartisan group of senators has announced a deal on a set of gun safety proposals that has the support of 10 Republicans. This is, of course, the critical number needed to get any major bill through the 50-50 Democratic-controlled Senate. The bill still has to be written, but President Biden praised the early agreement as an important step in the right direction. The deal does not include an assault weapons ban. An 18-year-old can still buy an assault weapon. And there's still no agreement on universal background checks. We turn now to one of the lawmakers involved in these negotiations, Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut. Thank you so much for being here, Senator.

