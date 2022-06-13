ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer-like heat continues Monday

9News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA strong high pressure ridge is keeping...

www.9news.com

9News

Cooler Tuesday in Denver

Ready for some relief?! An overnight cool front will bring a brief break from the heat with highs in the low to mid 80s Tuesday. Hot, dry weather returns Thursday.
CBS Denver

Denver Staple Closing After More Than 4 Decades

DENVER (CBS4) – After 41 years, a beloved café in Denver is closing for good. Annie’s Cafe on Colfax Avenue is calling on friends to help them celebrate their last couple of weeks being open. (credit: CBS) The Denver staple will close on Sunday, June 26. The building was sold to an Indian bistro which plans to open sometime in September.
OutThere Colorado

Penguins in Colorado? Mystery bird spotted near river in Denver

"Is this a penguin on Platte river?" A black and white bird, spotted near the Platte River in Denver on Monday left one Reddit user scratching their head. Though Colorado has a diverse array of wildlife, including 400 bird species, wild penguins have never called the state home. But to be fair, the bird does share a striking resemblance with the species in question.
95 Rock KKNN

This Colorado Mom + Pop BBQ Restaurant Will Blow Your Mind

If you're like me you're always looking for great new food places to try out around town. I get so sick of the same old same so when I find a new place, especially one that's locally owned and operated, with great food, I've gotta tell you about it. I was watching my friend Kathie on Channel 3 last week and she introduced me to Stu, the proud creator and local owner/operator of Stuboy's BBQ, and they had my mouth watering just watching the show so I knew I had to share this hidden Colorado BBQ gem with you.
99.9 The Point

NoCo Area Beau Jo’s Closes Doors For Good With Zero Notice

Colorado folks love their Italian food, and Beau Jo's is an area favorite for many. Sadly, one location in the Northern Colorado area has locked up shop, for good. Who doesn't love a good pizza? Colorado has no shortage of solid pizza choices. I have all of the big four (Pizza Hut, Domino's, Blackjack, and Papa Johns), plus a local fav of mine called Bash's Pizza in Frederick, all within two miles of my house. By the way, it makes me sad being near so much pizza while being on a no-pizza lifestyle for now. I've lost over 70 lbs since March so it's worth it, but dang do I miss pizza. Especially when I learn about one of our favorite dine-in pizza spots, Beau Jo's, closing its doors for good.
a-z-animals.com

10 Clear Lakes In Colorado

Colorado is one of a kind, filled with thousands of artificial and natural water bodies, including rivers, streams, and waterfalls. As such, picking the best lakes in Colorado could be confusing because everyone gets to choose based on their perspective. Colorado also creates opportunities for different water sports, from high alpine lakes requiring a hike through the backcountry to extensive reservoirs situated outside major cities like Denver. Jet skiing, boating, sailing, and fishing are revered in Colorado lakes and make good sports all year round. Apart from the above-mentioned, Colorado’s lakes also offer opportunities for campsites, hiking, sunbathing, picnic tables, and cabins.
