ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Leeds close to sealing deal for Bayern Munich's Marc Roca

By Graeme Bailey
90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Leeds United are...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Liverpool Make Shock Move For £60 Million Premier League Star

Liverpool have submitted an offer in the region of £60 million for Leeds United winger Raphinha, according to reports coming out of Spain. However, Raphinha’s representatives, led by former Chelsea midfielder Deco, have decided to reject every offer coming their way as they wait for the playmaker’s preferred suitors to make a move. These preferred suitors are Barcelona, who are understood to hold long-term interest in the 25-year-old. The star has thus rejected a move to Anfield at this point.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Bayern Munich
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Four major tournament debutants in England women's hockey squad

England's women's hockey squad for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham includes four players making their senior international tournament debut. Sophie Hamilton, Holly Hunt, Flora Peel and Lily Walker are among the 18-strong squad announced by the host nation. Three-time Olympic medallist Laura Unsworth, Britain's most decorated player, is set to...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

NYCFC head coach Ronny Deila departs to lead Standard Liege

New York City FC’s Ronny Deila is making his return to European football. The head coach has departed the MLS side to take over as manager of Belgian team Standard Liege. Assistant Nick Cushing will now take over as interim coach. Fellow assistants Rob Vartughian and Mehdi Ballouchy are to remain at NYCFC after signing contract extensions, while assistant Efraín Juárez follows Deila to Standard Liege.
MLS
90min

90min

626
Followers
5K+
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy