Public forum about Northampton parking policy to be held

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – To reduce Main Street traffic congestion in Northampton, the Picture Main Street project will be having a public forum about the city’s parking policy in that area. Due to the lack of parking spaces available, it is hard to maneuver downtown.

The Picture Main Street project will be taking parking recommendations as well as discussing the first step in the process moving forward. The forum will be taking place at 5:00 p.m. Monday evening on Zoom .

