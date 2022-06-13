Multiple people critically injured after a vehicle slammed into a Dental Center in Canyon Country (Santa Clarita, CA)

SANTA MONICA, CA: On Tuesday, June 13th, Santa Monica Firefighters responded to a reported brush fire in the bluffs above PCH, upon the first in engine 7's arrival, they observed heavy fire and smoke showing at the top of the bluffs and called for additional resources. Engines 1,2, & 3 alongside Battalion 1, Truck 1, and Rescue 1 responded to assist with knocking down the flames in the bluffs. Santa Monica Police Department was called out to block PCH as well as the California Incline to ensure that fire crews had enough space to operate and work with. Engines 2 & 7 worked from PCH while engines 1 & 3 worked on Ocean ave to get the fire out on the bluffs. A palm tree did catch on fire on Ocean Avenue, threatening multiple structures nearby. Firefighters at that time asked for Santa Monica PD to also close down Ocean while they worked on the fire down below on the bluffs as well as the fire that was in the Palm Tree. There were no evacuation orders issued to any residents in the area. The approximate size immediately given to the public is a 100 by 150 area on the bluffs, this is just an estimate and is not confirmed at this time. The fire was knockdown very quickly and crews were finished clearing up hotspots before reopening the road around 8:15 that evening. Traffic was reportedly backed up to East Los Angeles on the 10 due to PCH being shut down. There were no reported injuries or structures damaged from the fire.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO