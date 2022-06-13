ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Multiple people critically injured after a vehicle slammed into a Dental Center in Canyon Country (Santa Clarita, CA)

 3 days ago

Multiple people critically injured after a vehicle slammed into a Dental Center in Canyon Country (Santa Clarita, CA)

Multiple people received critical injuries after a vehicle slammed into a Dental Center Sunday in Canyon Country. As per the initial information, the emergency crews actively responded to the 26000 block of Rainbow Glen Drive at about 12:40 a.m. after getting reports of a traffic collision [...]

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

