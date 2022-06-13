Multiple people critically injured after a vehicle slammed into a Dental Center in Canyon Country (Santa Clarita, CA)
Multiple people received critical injuries after a vehicle slammed into a Dental Center Sunday in Canyon Country. As per the initial information, the emergency crews actively responded to the 26000 block of Rainbow Glen Drive at about 12:40 a.m. after getting reports of a traffic collision [...]
Nationwide Driving & Traffic School
Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website.
Browse through Today’s California Accident News or search your local traffic.
Comments / 0