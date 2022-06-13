ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Central Texas school districts offering free summer meals for students

By Daniel Gravois
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yq91p_0g90rZJU00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin ISD and several other area school districts are offering free meals to children this summer.

Austin ISD said these students qualify for free summer meals:

  • Students participating in on-site summer programs at eligible schools.
  • Any child in the community younger than 19.
  • Enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old.

You can use the following tools to find a meal site anywhere in Texas:

Austin ISD is offering meals at 52 sites throughout the city. The district will not serve meals while district offices and campuses are closed July 4-8.

Round Rock ISD is offering free meals during the month of June only at the following school:

  • Voigt Elementary

The district is giving free meals during June and July at these schools:

  • Anderson Mill Elementary
  • Round Rock High
  • Success High

And Round Rock is offering free meals during July at these schools:

  • Bluebonnet Elementary
  • Callison Elementary
  • Union Hill Elementary
  • Hernandez Middle
  • Hopewell Middle
  • Hernandez Middle
  • Grisham Middle

Pflugerville ISD is offering free meals to any child under age 18. You do not need to register (or be registered in a summer school program) or show proof of age, income, or residence to do so. You need to sign in at each school’s front office or Extended Day Program check-in desk for security reasons.

May 31 – Aug. 12

  • Timmerman Elementary
  • Wieland Elementary

June 1 – June 16

  • Delco Primary

June 1 – June 24

  • Ruth Barron Elementary

June 6 – June 23

  • Connally High School

June 6 – June 30

  • Weiss High School

June 6 – July 21

  • Pflugerville High School

June 6 – June 23 and July 6 – July 22

  • Windemere Elementary

July 18 – July 29

  • Dessau Elementary
  • Westview Middle
  • Park Crest Middle
  • Dessau Middle
  • Pflugerville Middle School

July 25 – Aug. 4

  • River Oaks Elementary

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox44news.com

Killeen ISD votes for closed campus at the high schools during lunch periods

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44)- During the Killeen ISD school board meeting on Tuesday night, school board members were considering having closed high school campuses for lunch periods. After hours of discussion, board members approve the closure of high school campuses during lunch. periods to all students with the exception of...
KILLEEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Round Rock, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
Round Rock, TX
Education
Round Rock, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Society
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Pflugerville, TX
City
Round Rock, TX
Austin, TX
Education
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Summer School#School Districts#High School#Extended Day Program
kwhi.com

BURN BANS ACTIVE IN SEVERAL AREA COUNTIES

As hot and dry conditions persist around the area, bans on outdoor burning are starting to pop up. On Monday, Austin and Lee counties enacted burn bans. The two counties join Fayette and Waller counties, who approved burn bans last week, and Colorado County, who instituted a burn ban last month.
COLORADO COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KXAN

Stinky problem highlights city’s property damage immunity

Once the city realized its error, utility workers promptly repaired the pipe. Laclede, however, still had a $1,200 dent in his bank account. In the weeks that followed, Laclede struggled to get repaid. He said the encounter left him feeling like the city didn’t care about his situation and its process for handling claims is unfair and lacks recourse, he said.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy