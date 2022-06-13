Central Texas school districts offering free summer meals for students

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin ISD and several other area school districts are offering free meals to children this summer.

Austin ISD said these students qualify for free summer meals:

Students participating in on-site summer programs at eligible schools.

Any child in the community younger than 19.

Enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old.

You can use the following tools to find a meal site anywhere in Texas:

Call 211 to speak to a live operator.

Text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304

Visit the Summer Meals website for an interactive map of meal sites.

Austin ISD is offering meals at 52 sites throughout the city. The district will not serve meals while district offices and campuses are closed July 4-8.

Round Rock ISD is offering free meals during the month of June only at the following school:

Voigt Elementary

The district is giving free meals during June and July at these schools:

Anderson Mill Elementary

Round Rock High

Success High

And Round Rock is offering free meals during July at these schools:

Bluebonnet Elementary

Callison Elementary

Union Hill Elementary

Hernandez Middle

Hopewell Middle

Grisham Middle

Pflugerville ISD is offering free meals to any child under age 18. You do not need to register (or be registered in a summer school program) or show proof of age, income, or residence to do so. You need to sign in at each school’s front office or Extended Day Program check-in desk for security reasons.

May 31 – Aug. 12

Timmerman Elementary

Wieland Elementary

June 1 – June 16

Delco Primary

June 1 – June 24

Ruth Barron Elementary

June 6 – June 23

Connally High School

June 6 – June 30

Weiss High School

June 6 – July 21

Pflugerville High School

June 6 – June 23 and July 6 – July 22

Windemere Elementary

July 18 – July 29

Dessau Elementary

Westview Middle

Park Crest Middle

Dessau Middle

Pflugerville Middle School

July 25 – Aug. 4

River Oaks Elementary

