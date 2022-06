ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - Authorities in Brevard County are investigating after the bodies of a man and woman were found in a ditch in the Rockledge area. Deputies with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office discovered the couple, both in their 80s, in the Fiske Lake Estate neighborhood off of Fiske Blvd. around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. This is located behind the Hope United Church of Christ.

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO