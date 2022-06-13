Dallas County Crash Claims One Life

(Van Meter) One person died, and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Van Meter.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday at 28926 360th Street. Jared Eklund, 39, of Ankeny, died, and 16-year-old Judah Noble, of Waukee, suffered injuries.

According to the State Police, Noble was driving a 2006 Toyota 4 runner westbound on 360th Street, crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic, and struck a 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Ecklund.

The accident remains under investigation.