ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Meter, IA

Dallas County Crash Claims One Life

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GrDvZ_0g90r8oM00

(Van Meter) One person died, and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Van Meter.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday at 28926 360th Street. Jared Eklund, 39, of Ankeny, died, and 16-year-old Judah Noble, of Waukee, suffered injuries.

According to the State Police, Noble was driving a 2006 Toyota 4 runner westbound on 360th Street, crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic, and struck a 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Ecklund.

The accident remains under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Western Iowa Today

Minor injuries in a van vs motorcycle accident in Creston

(Creston) One person was injured in a van vs motorcycle accident in Creston. The Creston Police Department says 20-year-old Brandon Hammons, of Creston, was driving a 2002 Chrysler Town & Country west on Howard Street and stopped at the intersection of Sumner. Hammons looked, but did not see a northbound Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by a 17-year-old male from Creston. Hammons failed to yield the right of way and started to go through the intersection and was struck by the motorcycle.
CRESTON, IA
iheart.com

Investigation Underway After 2,000 Gallons of Diesel Stolen in Webster Co.

(Webster County, Iowa) -- An investigation is underway after about 2,000 gallons of diesel were stolen from a construction site in Moorland in Webster County. Webster County Chief Deputy Derek Christie says so far, no suspects have been identified. Christie says the amount stolen is worth around $10,000. The Webster County Sheriff's Office recommends construction site, farmers, or anyone else with large fuel tanks or large machinery take precautions to secure that equipment. Anyone with information on the diesel theft in Moorland is asked to contact the Webster County Sheriff's Office at (515)273-2323.
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Tractor-trailer crash backs up traffic on Interstate 80

DE SOTO, Iowa — Part of Interstate 80 was shut down this morning after a tractor-trailer crash near De Soto. The crash was reported around 4:30 a.m. when an SUV slowed down for a deer that ran across the road, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The tractor-trailer hit...
DE SOTO, IA
KCCI.com

Man's best friend to the rescue for family in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — In the early morning hours of March 23, Lindsay Alderman heard noises outside her home. And so did Mishka, the family dog. "The dog immediately reacted and started barking and just going crazy. Looking out the window barking," said Lindsay Alderman, family dog alerted her to an intruder.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ankeny, IA
Dallas County, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Melcher-dallas, IA
Local
Iowa Accidents
Van Meter, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Dallas, IA
City
Van Meter, IA
Van Meter, IA
Accidents
City
Waukee, IA
County
Dallas County, IA
theperrynews.com

Ankeny motorcyclist killed in Van Meter crash Sunday

An Ankeny man was killed on his motorcycle Sunday when a Waukee teenager crossed the line and hit him head on with an SUV. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, the collision occurred about 3 p.m. in the 28900 block of 360th Street in rural Van Meter, where Jared J. Eklund, 39, of Ankeny was traveling eastbound on a 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle.
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

Sheriff: Thieves steal $10k in fuel from Iowa construction site

MOORLAND, Iowa — About 2,000 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from a mini-storage site in Iowa. According to the Webster County Sheriff's Office, about $10,000 worth of fuel was stolen from a construction site in Moorland. It was reported that over the weekend of May 13 to May...
MOORLAND, IA
WHO 13

12th floor window at Ruan Building struck by gunfire

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are working to determine where a bullet was fired from that struck a 12th story window at the Ruan Building in downtown Des Moines. The damage was discovered by employees on Monday. Police say the bullet hit the window of a breakroom. No one was in the room […]
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Police Report June 14, 2022

12:42am: An officer assisted the GC Ambulance with a Medical call in the 700 Block of Wild Rose Lane. 3:46am: A construction worker accidentally tripped the alarm, while working overnight at 115 West State Street. A key holder was contacted to reset the alarm. 10:31am: A Traffic Stop at Elm...
JEFFERSON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Iowa State Patrol#The State Police
Western Iowa Today

Audubon County Sheriff’s Report

(Audubon Co) The Audubon County Sheriff’s Office reports multiple arrests dating back to February. Nicole Johnson, age 47, of Audubon, was arrested on February 3rd for a Possession of Controlled Substance- Marijuana 1st. The charge stems from an incident in the 3000 Block of Highway 71 on January 31, 2022. She was seen by the magistrate and released.
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
We Are Iowa

Investigation underway following deadly house fire in Madrid

MADRID, Iowa — A Saturday morning house fire that killed one person is now under investigation by the Iowa State Fire Marshal's Office. First responders were called to a fire near East 9th Street and South Sycamore Street early Saturday morning. The Madrid Fire Chief, along with Madrid police, were the first to arrive on scene, according to a Facebook post from the fire department.
MADRID, IA
WHO 13

Trial date set in Des Moines teen’s hit-and-run death

DES MOINES, Iowa – A woman charged in the hit-and-run death of a Des Moines 14-year-old has pleaded not guilty in the case and will stand trial later this summer. Terra Flipping, 38, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Police say she was driving the SUV that struck Ema […]
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Mayor Swears in Newest Police Sergeant

(Atlantic) Atlantic Mayor Grace Garrett administered the Oath of Office to Sergeant Jimmy James at Wednesday’s City Council meeting. Sergeant Johnson joined the Atlantic Police Department in February 2022. He previously worked for the Perry Police Department and graduated from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy with the 127th basic in 1992. He stepped away from law enforcement and worked for The Sports Authority as a District Loss Prevention Manager covering the states of Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio, and Montana.
ATLANTIC, IA
kmaland.com

Clearfield man arrested on theft and drug charges

(Tabor) -- A Clearfield man faces theft and drug charges following a drug bust in Taylor County. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says 21-year-old James O'Connor was arrested Sunday for 5th degree theft and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver after turning himself in to authorities on outstanding warrants.
CLEARFIELD, IA
kjan.com

Suspects in weekend theft are being sought by police

(Atlantic, Iowa) [clarifies some info. in this update, 6/14/22] – Two people who are suspects in the theft of a wallet from a Wisconsin woman’s purse late Saturday morning, in Atlantic, are being sought by police. The incident happened at the Walmart store, sometime between 10:30-and 10:53-a.m. The elderly female victim reported she was in an aisle of the store when a woman with an accent approached her, and asked for help in finding the Alfredo sauce.
ATLANTIC, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa woman killed in head-on crash with 15-year-old driver

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A Fort Dodge woman died in a head-on crash with a 15-year-old driver Thursday, according to the Webster County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Parker Drive when a 15-year-old driver crossed the center line. Sixty-five-year-old Ann Lenox died as a...
FORT DODGE, IA
Western Iowa Today

DOT Traffic Counts Show Impact of Gas Prices

(Des Moines, IA) The report on vehicle travel from the D-O-T is showing some impact on the state’s roadways. Stuart Anderson told the Transportation Commission Monday that municipal traffic in recent months has lagged behind pre-pandemic levels — reflecting long-term trends now of more teleworking. He says there was “an across the board” drop of “about two percent in traffic counts statewide. Anderson says the higher cost of driving is likely behind the drop.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
14K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy