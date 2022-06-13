ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Organization offering virtual camp for Ohio’s military kids

By Audrey Hasson
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Operation Purple Camp aims to reduce the stress brought on by a parent or loved one’s deployment by bringing children of active duty military members and veterans together for a week of fun in the outdoors.

“Most military kids change schools seven to nine times between kindergarten and high school graduation,” said Besa Pinochotti, executive director and CEO of the National Military Family Association, which runs the camp.

Purple is the color of the different military branches combined, so all military children are welcome to sign up.

Organizers said thanks to a $60,000 donation from Bob Evans Farms, 100 military children from Ohio will have to opportunity to attend camp for free this summer.

“Military kids go through so much stress on a regular basis and it’s a hard time to be a kid these days in a lot of ways, and when you add the stresses of military life, it’s even harder,” Pinochotti said. “Operation Purple Camp is all about celebrating what it is to be a military kid.”

Operation Purple Camp offers several virtual camp options for children who can’t attend one of the in-person camps this summer.

While registration for Ohio’s in-person camps is closed for the summer, there is still time to sign up for the virtual camps. For more information, click here .

