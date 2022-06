On Monday, June 13, 22 at 11:26 p.m. Statesboro Police Department (SPD) Patrol officers responded to a motel in the 300 block of South Main Street in Statesboro for a person-to-person armed robbery which had just occurred. Officers spoke with the female complainant who advised that a male subject known to her had robbed her of cash using a handgun.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO