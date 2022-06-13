ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

FIFA confident about semi-automated video-assistant referee for soccer World Cup

By Mark Gleeson
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w08b7_0g90qLEl00

DOHA, June 13 (Reuters) - FIFA are confident semi-automated technology to assist with quicker Video Assistant Referee decisions could be ready for the World Cup in Qatar later this year, world football's governing body president Gianni Infantino said on Monday.

Trials on the AI technology will continue in the coming months but Infantino said there was significant progress.

"We tested it at the Club World Cup and it looks very good. We are very satisfied and we will take decision before the tournament," Infantino told a news conference in Doha after the meeting of the International Football Association Board, which regulates the Laws of the Game.

Pierluigi Collina, chairman of FIFA's Referees Committee, added: "I'm confident it can go ahead."

Semi-automated VAR, which will enable offside to be detected in seconds, uses automated ball detection and creates three-dimensional models of a player’s position instantly.

IFAB ratified, as expected, the use of five substitutes into the Laws of the Game.

It was first introduced as a tweak to the rules because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but has now become permanent although its use in different competitions will remain at the discretion of the body organising the matches.

The Premier League, for example, had allowed five substitutes when the idea was first floated by FIFA in May 2020 but reverted back to three subs for their last two seasons. They have, however, agreed to five substitutes being permitted from next season.

It was also decided to increase the maximum number of substitutes on the bench from 12 to 15 --- again at the discretion of the competition organising body.

These changes come into effect on July 1.

IFAB also discussed attacks on referees and the possibility of body cameras being worn which would act as a deterrent as well as evidence collection.

"Referees will profit from the possible protection, which sadly still takes place in many parts of the world," Infantino said.

"We have attacks on them from players, officials, spectators and parents and we have to be very firm in that respect."

He also said more trials on tweaking the offside law and making decisions less marginal would continue in junior tournaments in Italy, the Netherlands and Sweden.

Also finding ways for better time keeping would be trialled. "It is not acceptable that a game of 90 minutes actually only have the ball in play for 47-48 minutes on average. We have to look into that," Infantino added.

Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Liverpool Make Shock Move For £60 Million Premier League Star

Liverpool have submitted an offer in the region of £60 million for Leeds United winger Raphinha, according to reports coming out of Spain. However, Raphinha’s representatives, led by former Chelsea midfielder Deco, have decided to reject every offer coming their way as they wait for the playmaker’s preferred suitors to make a move. These preferred suitors are Barcelona, who are understood to hold long-term interest in the 25-year-old. The star has thus rejected a move to Anfield at this point.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gianni Infantino
Tennis World Usa

'Novak Djokovic was interested in me', says ATP player

Novak Djokovic is about to lose the leadership of the ATP ranking again. At the beginning of the year, the Serbian tennis player had to give up number one to Daniil Medvedev. Thanks to the final of the Australian Open, the Russian was able to take first place for the first time in his career.
TENNIS
The Guardian

Serena Williams granted wildcard into Wimbledon singles draw

Serena Williams will make her long-awaited return to the game from a one‑year layoff after she was granted a wildcard into the Wimbledon singles draw. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, she announced her return by including a picture of her trainers and ankle braces on grass with her tennis bag in the background. Williams captioned the photo: “SW and SW19. It’s a date. 2022, see you there.”
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Referees#Doha#Ai#Ifab#The Premier League
thecomeback.com

Soccer world reacts to USMNT draw on sloppy pitch

Soccer was both the beautiful game and the exact opposite on Tuesday, as the United States men’s national soccer team took on El Salvador on Tuesday. The two teams battled to a 1-1 draw in the CONCACAF Nations League match. El Salvador struck first with a first half goal from Alexander Larín. The United States then evened the game seconds into stoppage time in the second half on a header from Jordan Morris after a set-up by Luca de la Torre.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Doha, QA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Sweden
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Australia win sudden death battle with Peru for World Cup place

Australia beat Peru in a sudden death penalty shootout on Monday to secure the penultimate free place at the 2022 World Cup finals. It was the second time in the past two decades that Australia have beaten South American opponents in a World Cup shootout.
FIFA
Reuters

South Korean Olympian Cho dies aged 35

June 15 (Reuters) - Cho Min-ho, who scored South Korea's first goal in Olympic ice hockey, has died of cancer at the age of 35, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) said on Wednesday. Cho, who scored in a 2-1 defeat by the Czech Republic at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games,...
SPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

478K+
Followers
340K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy