Illinois State

Illinois FFA Convention Begins Tomorrow

By pwsadmin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn about a month the Illinois FFA will hold their annual convention. Last year the group held outdoor events to accommodate COVID-19 mitigations but this year the convention will be at its traditional home,...

United FFA Members Recognized at IL State Convention

It was a great first day at the Illinois State FFA Convention. 14 United FFA members were busy #Initiate-ing their leadership potential. United FFA members were recognized for State Livestock Non Reasons State winning team as well as a Silver Chapter in the National Chapter Program. Elaina Allaman was awarded...
ILLINOIS STATE
Du Quoin Evening Call

Miss Illinois is crowned

MARION -- Five days of interviews, rehearsals, performances, and lots of smiles ended at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center Saturday evening with the crowning of a new Miss Illinois 2022. Monica Nia Jones, Miss Windy City, will wear the crown and represent Illinois at the Miss America competition in...
MARION, IL
FOX2Now

Free Fishing Days in Illinois for Father’s Day weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Anglers across Illinois can hit their local lakes, streams, rivers, and other waterways for the weekend’s Free Fishing Days celebration. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources‘ four-day celebration of fishing coincides with Father’s Day weekend (June 17-20). During the four-day weekend, people can...
ILLINOIS STATE
wsiu.org

COVID outbreak reported at Illinois veterans home

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak at the state veterans’ home in Manteno – just north of Kankakee. Sixteen residents and six staff members have tested positive. Some people are displaying mild symptoms and others report no symptoms. IDPH says all infected residents...
MANTENO, IL
khqa.com

Illinois Senator resigns, effective immediately

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Illinois Senator has suddenly resigned. State Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe, D-Maryville, announced her resignation Wednesday, which became effective that morning. Crowe says she has been confirmed by the United States Senate to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois. “Since...
ILLINOIS STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

Winter wheat harvest underway in Illinois

Wheat harvest is underway in Illinois. Crop Statistician Mark Schleusener says nearly 5.5 days were suitable for fieldwork this past week, giving farmers time to work on the winter wheat crop. “Wheat harvest has begun in Illinois. 3% of acres have been harvested compared to 9% for the five year...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Will Illinois' power last throughout the heat?

Help The Baby Fold this Friday; WMBD/WYZZ taking …. CI ROAD TRIP: Special Olympics needs volunteers for …. Fan giveaway begins at McLean County Salvation Army. On the Record: Gary Rabine pushes for Republican …. Is it hot enough to cook an egg outside?. 6-15-22-Truth Test: Mary Miller vs. Rodney...
PEORIA, IL
wish989.com

Rebuilding Southern Illinois: Interstate Projects Highlight Year Four of Rebuild Illinois

CARBONDALE – Entering Year Four of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Monday that major projects to modernize and improve Interstates 24 and 57 in southern Illinois are planned or underway, highlighting an ongoing commitment made possible by Gov. JB Pritzker’s historic, bipartisan capital program. Ten major projects on both interstates combined represent a total investment of more than $350 million, improving safety and mobility while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2now.com

Fastest-growing counties in Illinois

Why do people move from one county or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a key contributing factor. For younger adults just starting out, living someplace with a vibrant social scene might be a top priority. And for those whose careers have wound down after a lifetime of work, finding retirement-friendly communities is the goal—communities deemed to be safe, offer accessibility to medical resources and leisure activities in equal measure, and be affordable for those on a limited income.
ILLINOIS STATE
977wmoi.com

Sale of City of Galesburg Owned Property

Approximately once per year, the City of Galesburg offers various city owned properties for sale. The purpose of selling the city’s surplus property is to eliminate the need for city property maintenance and to place the properties back on the property tax roll. The City of Galesburg currently has 22 vacant lots available for sale, with written sealed bids being accepted until 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022.
GALESBURG, IL
97ZOK

Hidden Tropical-Like Beach in Illinois with Beautiful Blue Water

If you just can't swing the flights and hotel costs for a Caribbean beach vacation this summer, this beach will be a very satisfying substitute for your entire family. Sand under your feet and blue water are all you really need to start purging your brain of work and life stress. Throw in a blue sky, sunlight, a light breeze, and some good reggae music and you'd swear that you just left Illinois for the Bahamas.
ILLINOIS STATE
wlds.com

Fray Makes Top 5 in Miss Illinois Pageant

A local competitor made it to the Top 5 of the Miss Illinois Pageant over the weekend. Juliana Fray of Pittsfield received 4th Runner-Up in the competition. Fray represented West Central Illinois as Miss Quincy. Winner of Miss Illinois was Miss Windy City, Monica Nia Jones.
PITTSFIELD, IL
977wmoi.com

Governor Pritzker Signs Ban on Latex Gloves in Healthcare, Food Service Settings

Governor JB Pritzker signed HB209 into law, restricting the use of latex gloves in food preparation and medical services and protecting thousands of Illinoisans from adverse allergic reactions. Latex allergies can range from skin irritation to severe anaphylaxis, preventing those suffering from patronizing restaurants that use the gloves in food preparation or serving or receiving care from many medical practitioners.
ILLINOIS STATE

