ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

There's no reason to expect Silksong on PS4 or PS5 any time soon

By Joel Franey
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

At time of writing there's no indication that Silksong will be on PS4 or PS5 any time soon. The hugely-anticipated follow-up to Hollow Knight, Silksong's presence on various consoles has been slightly unclear - but while nobody's empirically said that it won't be on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, there's no evidence to suggest that it will be either, which doesn't bode well for those with Sony consoles. We'll go into more detail on that below, the info that emerged during the 2022 Xbox/Bethesda Showcase, and what consoles you can expect Silksong to be on in the future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WpFvR_0g90nP3i00

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

Is Hollow Knight Silksong going to be on PS4 and PS5?

Nobody involved in development or production has stated definitely that Silksong is going to be on PS4 and PS5, a careful omission that technically doesn't say it can't be on them at some point in the future. The game has been confirmed for Xbox consoles (without saying which ones admittedly, but we presume both the Xbox One and Series X/S), appearing day one on Xbox Game Pass, as well as getting PC and Nintendo Switch releases, apparently aiming to be on every mainstream console except the PS4 and PS5.

That being said, this doesn't equate to never being on PlayStation consoles at any point. The original Hollow Knight was something of a console-hopper, starting on the PC and eventually making its way to all the major platforms as critical success made continued expansion worthwhile. However, circumstances have definitely changed, and right now it seems as though Microsoft are claiming the adorable insectile saga for as long as they can.

It's entirely possible that we'll see Silksong eventually make its way to PS4 and PS5 later on as money changes hands and offers are negotiated, but there's no reason to expect it happening soon at time of writing, and players on PlayStation platforms shouldn't get their hopes up. Silksong itself doesn't even have a firm release date beyond being some time in the next twelve months , so it's probably too early to be planning for post-launch changes. Until then, those who are really desperate to play Silksong may need to invest in some other platform…

Want to know more about Hornet's upcoming adventure? Check out the link for everything we know about Silksong so far.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Players Have Hours Left to Claim Freebie That Normally Costs $30

PS5 players have less than 24 hours to claim a freebie that normally would set them back $30. Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, there's a similar offer, but it's inferior. Why this is, we don't know, but it could have to do with how much larger the install base of the PS4. It could also just be to promote the still fairly new PS5. Whatever the case, on PS4 it boils down to $15 of savings rather than $30.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Players Get Free PSN Gifts

PS4 and PS5 players can currently get a pair of free PSN gifts courtesy of Sumo Digital and Sony. When the PS5 launched, it did so with three notable games from PlayStation: Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Only one of these games was and is a PS5 exclusive though, and that's Demon's Souls. The other two games were released on both PS5 and PS4. The more notable one is obviously the Spider-Man title, though the new freebie comes courtesy of the latter of the aforementioned trio of games.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak

A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Unhappy After Missing Out New Free PS5 Game

PlayStation Plus subscribers are unhappy they can't claim a major, free PS5 game. Yesterday, Annapurna Interactive stealth released What Remains of Edith Finch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. If you own the game on PS4, you can currently upgrade it for free to the PS5 version, however, not if you obtained the game through PlayStation Plus. Back in May of 2019, the PS4 version of the game was made "free" through the subscription service. Naturally, many downloaded it. In the past, PlayStation Plus games have been exempt from free PS4 to PS5 upgrades. Other times, it's been allowed. It's unclear why there is an inconsistency and who makes these decisions -- Sony or the publisher -- but PS Plus subscribers aren't happy whatever the case.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation 4#Video Game#Xbox Bethesda Showcase#Xbox Game Pass#Nintendo Switch
The Independent

PS5 players have stopped playing their consoles because they are going outside instead, PlayStation says

PlayStation 5 consoles are not being used as much because people are going outside, Sony has said.During the pandemic, the PS5 was arguably the most coveted gadget in the world. Huge demand and issues with supply meant there was a booming market for the console, leading resale prices to shoot up and sending people on vast quests to try and find them.But as restrictions relax, people are playing those consoles less, PlayStation said in its latest results.The company saw total gameplay time fall 15 per cent this summer, it said in the results for the latest quarter. It improved slightly...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Sony claims Xbox’s ownership of Call of Duty franchise could influence users’ console choices

With Microsoft acquiring Activision-Blizzard earlier this year, Sony has claimed the Call of Duty (CoD) franchise being tied to Xbox could influence users’ console choices. As seen in the company’s official response to the inquiry made by the Brazil regulatory board (via Resetera), Sony pointed out how the success established by the CoD franchise can be considered as something “which stands out as a gaming category on its own.”
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox

PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

When Is The Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Reveal?

Along with the release of its Open Beta and Early Beta sessions, the Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer reveal was also announced. The Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer reveal will happen on September 15 during COD Next. This will happen before the official launch of the Modern Warfare 2 Beta. The entirety of this live stream event will include not only the full ModernWarfare 2 multiplayer reveal but also future Warzone information. This will also include info about Warzone Mobile. During the event, there will also be live gameplay of Modern Warfare 2 from prominent Call Of Duty streamers. Although no more information about the event was given further content yet to come was promised.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Nintendo
knowtechie.com

Far Cry 6 is free to play this weekend on consoles and PC

If your plans are open this weekend, Far Cry 6 is free this weekend for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC owners. From today to August 7, Ubisoft will give you free access to the game and its free DLCs, including three crossover missions. To take advantage of this offer, head to...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Games for August 2022 Leaked

As is typical these days, the free PlayStation Plus video games for August 2022 have leaked online ahead of an official reveal from PlayStation itself. According to the leak, PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers and above will be able to claim Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Little Nightmares for free starting early next month.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Is Getting One of Gaming's Most Beloved Franchises

Sony is gearing up to bring one of gaming's most beloved franchises to PlayStation Plus before 2022 comes to a close. In a general sense, the number of titles on PS Plus have already expanded greatly in recent months following the creation of PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra. Now, those tiers of the service are about to become even more worthwhile as the entire Yakuza series from Sega will soon be accessible via the PlayStation subscription platform.
VIDEO GAMES
TheStreet

Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo Have a Surprising New Console Rival

When most people think about the big names in the videogame industry, typically a few come to mind right away. Nintendo (NTDOF) , known for both its family-friendly entertainment and its staple franchises like "Super Mario Bros" and "The Legend of Zelda," is likely one of the first. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo has been in the business the longest.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

The best The Last of Us Part 1 remake deals on PS5

One of PlayStation's biggest titles has received a complete overhaul with the release of The Last of Us Part I on PS5, which drops on consoles on September 2, 2022. Remade to take advantage of next-gen hardware, this is set to be the definitive way to play the classic action-adventure game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Tomb Raider Remaster Rumored to Have Been Canceled by Square Enix

A new remaster of Tomb Raider: Anniversary, which was a 2007 remake of the original entry in the series, is rumored to have been canceled by Square Enix within recent years. In 2021, the Tomb Raider franchise as a whole celebrated its 25th anniversary, which led some fans to believe that Square Enix would do something special to mark the occasion. And while nothing ever came about in the form of a new game, it seems like Square at one point was planning to re-release Tomb Raider: Anniversary before eventually scrapping the idea.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

27K+
Followers
32K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy