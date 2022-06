Disney and Pixar’s newest film, “Lightyear,’’ will hit theaters this week, but some countries have opted to not show — or to outright ban — the movie. The film’s portrayal of an LGBTQ character is fueling the controversy. As of Tuesday, 14 countries said they will not allow the film to be played likely because of that character’s on-screen kiss.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO