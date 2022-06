WATERTOWN, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) – It was a weekend of learning for Watertown Post 17 baseball as they were swept Friday and Sunday against Harrisburg and Brookings. Game one Friday night saw Harrisburg put down 11 runs in an 11-0 decision over Watertown. Watertown managed six hits in the game. The purple and gold played a much better game two, dropping an eight spot on the board in the seventh inning but leaving the bag loaded in a 9-8 loss to Harrisburg. Ryan Roby and Braedon Zaug each had two hits and two RBIs.

