(WSYR – TV) — Today is Elder Abuse Awareness Day and there are many ways to prevent elder abuse, according to the New York State Division of Consumer Protection (DCP). Elders who are over the age of 60 and are abused, neglected, or financially exploited by someone they trust such as a family member, stranger, health care provider, caregiver or friend falls under the category of elder abuse.

