Chittenango, NY

'American Ninja Warrior' episode featuring Central New Yorker scheduled to air Monday

By Christopher Malone
cnycentral.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHITTENANGO, N.Y. — The moment is here! Chittenango native is ready to step into the national spotlight and take on the...

cnycentral.com

104.5 The Team

New York State Fair New Show Announcement! This One Rocks!

Do you love the the music that came out in the 1980's as much as I do? Van Halen! Journey! Bon Jovi and a ton of other bands had some of their greatest success in that decade. At the same time some bands got knocked around for being a "hair band". You had to have some credibility if you were going to survive to 80's as a Rock band.
localsyr.com

CNY native makes the jump to American Ninja Warrior

Jeremy Warters of Chittenango has made the jump to be a contestant on American Ninja Warrior. Warters is a coach at the Warrior Factory in Syracuse, and through this position, he’s been able to make a dream come true after three years of working towards his goal. In grade...
golfcourseindustry.com

Sanford Ferris selected to renovate upstate New York course

Sanford Ferris Golf Course Design has been selected to renovate historic Cavalry Club in Manlius, New York. Course architect David Ferris returns home to the Dick Wilson/Joe Lee design where he learned to play golf and will bring back much of the course architects' original design philosophies. Construction begins early July.
Syracuse.com

First Look: A new Syracuse ghost kitchen pays homage to Rochester’s Garbage Plate

(In First Look, we pay a quick visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, send an email to cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
cnycentral.com

The New York State Blues Fest returns for its 30th anniversary

GEDDES, N.Y. — The New York State Blues Fest returns to Chevy Court at the New York State Fairgrounds on Thursday, June 16th for it's 30th anniversary. The three-day event will be packed with local, regional, and national acts on stage and plenty of room for dancing throughout the grounds.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse native Post Malone welcomes baby girl, announces engagement

“Congratulations” to Syracuse native Post Malone, who is officially a dad. The “One Right Now” singer-rapper told Howard Stern on Monday that he welcomed his first child, a baby girl, and announced that he’s engaged. The reveal came as Malone, 26, said he “kissed” his “baby girl” before leaving their home for a recording studio.
Q 105.7

Former Syracuse LAX Player wins $14M on NY Lottery Scratch Off!

Former college lacrosse star at Syracuse University wins $14M on NY Lottery scratch-off!. A former standout high school and college lacrosse player who helped the Syracuse Orange win a National Championship in 1995 scored big recently on a shot he took on with a lottery ticket, not a lacrosse ball when he turned a $20 scratch-off from the New York Lottery into nearly $14M dollars!
Syracuse.com

Syracuse, Rochester radio DJ ‘Mayor’ Pete Kennedy out after iHeartMedia layoffs

A radio DJ heard at multiple stations in Upstate New York is gone from the airwaves after the latest round of iHeartMedia layoffs. Radio Insight reports the broadcasting giant started cutting positions nationwide last week due to revenue projections trending downward for the rest of the year. Job dismissals include programming, on-air and digital staff, including “The Mayor” Pete Kennedy.
Syracuse.com

Juneteenth, The Doobie Brothers, Polish Festival: 12 things to do in CNY this weekend

This weekend is absolutely packed with festivities, music and theater. First off, Syracuse’s Juneteenth Festival will get started on Friday on East Washington Street, with Polish Festival next door on Clinton Square. There’s the NYS Blues Festival at the fairgrounds and Reggae Fest in Ithaca, plus “Festapaloozathon” with Milky Chance at Paper Mill Island. The Doobie Brothers will finally make it to Syracuse for their 50th Anniversary Tour after two years of postponements (So, 52nd, really). The “School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play” in Ithaca will serve up the drama alongside “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” at Redhouse Theatre and “The Most Beautiful Home... Maybe” at Syracuse Stage. If none of that tickles your fancy, now’s a good time to tour the region’s gorgeous waterfalls.
cnycentral.com

Rosamond Gifford Zoo elephant pregnant, expecting calf this Fall

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — There’s a bun in the oven at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse!. Elephants Mali and Doc are expecting their fourth calf this Fall. Wednesday was a big day for the zoo as they took a hopeful step forward after losing two baby elephants to a deadly disease at the end of 2020.
cnycentral.com

Winning 'TAKE 5' ticket sold at Wegmans in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — One top-prize winning ticket was sold for the June 12 TAKE 5 midday drawing at the Wegmans on Onondaga Boulevard near Western Lights Plaza, the NYS Lottery announced. The winning ticket is worth $17,977.50. The winning numbers were 8, 16, 17, 31, 37. A Lottery draw...
