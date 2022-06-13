ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

HEAT ADVISORY: Dangerous temperatures continue across the Mid-South

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mfpkw_0g90mMgy00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tonight staying very warm lows into the upper 70s.

Tuesday is less hot with highs into the mid-90s and a heat index 100-110°F.

Dangerous summer heat continues all week long.

Highs stay into the mid to upper 90s.

The heat index will stay above 100°F all week too.

Drink lots of water, stay in the AC, avoid the peak heating hours of the day and wear light reflective clothing.

The weekend is looking much better with very low humidity and highs cooler into the low 90s.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Indices#Excessive Heat Warning#Steaming#Mid South#Ac#Cox Media Group
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

One lane reopens after car catches fire on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eastbound lanes on a stretch of I-240 were closed Thursday morning following a multivehicle crash involving a car fire. The crash happened at I-240 at Perkins near Mt. Moriah. Memphis Police said they responded at 3:30 a.m. to an accident involving two vehicles. One lane has...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Scam Stop 901 brings awareness to elder abuse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the senior citizen population continues to grow, the need to protect them becomes even greater. That’s why the Shelby County District Attorney’s office is teaming up with local organizations to get the word out about protecting seniors from scams and rip-offs. Scam Stop...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
104K+
Followers
108K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy