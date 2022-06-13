HEAT ADVISORY: Dangerous temperatures continue across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tonight staying very warm lows into the upper 70s.

Tuesday is less hot with highs into the mid-90s and a heat index 100-110°F.

Dangerous summer heat continues all week long.

Highs stay into the mid to upper 90s.

The heat index will stay above 100°F all week too.

Drink lots of water, stay in the AC, avoid the peak heating hours of the day and wear light reflective clothing.

The weekend is looking much better with very low humidity and highs cooler into the low 90s.

