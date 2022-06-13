ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos County, OR

Police logs, June 13

oregontoday.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to an entry on the NBPD log for June 9, 5:15 a.m., Virginia & Everett, “warrant service as a result of criminal trespass,” 27-year old Jordan Michael Edwards arrested on CBPD warrant for Criminal Trespass I & Theft II; CBPD warrant for Theft II, Criminal Trespass I & Criminal Trespass...

oregontoday.net

Comments / 0

Related
oregontoday.net

Shooting at a Bay Area Motel, June 15

Coos Co. DA release – Officers investigating the murder of Amber Townsend late Tuesday afternoon, June 14, identified a potential suspect in that shooting. The suspect was identified as 37 year old Coos Bay resident Matthew Tyler Mikel. Investigators discovered Mr. Mikel was staying at the Global Inn in Coos Bay. At approximately 7:34 PM, investigators contacted Mr. Mikel at the Global Inn. An altercation then ensued. An officer from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office and an officer from the Coos Bay Police Department fired their handguns. Mr. Mikel was struck by at least one round. The “shots fired” call to dispatch came in at 7:36 PM. Medical personnel were immediately dispatched and Mr. Mikel was then transported to Bay Area Hospital. Mr. Mikel was declared deceased at the hospital. The Coos County Major Crime Team was activated. Per our officer involved shooting protocol in Coos County, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office and Coos Bay Police will not be part of the investigation into this incident. Officers from North Bend Police Department, Coquille Police Department, Myrtle Point Police Department, Bandon Police Department, the Confederated Tribal Police, Coquille Tribal Police, Bureau of Land Management Law Enforcement, the Oregon State Police, the Coos County Medical Examiner’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office responded. “I have asked the Oregon State Police to be the lead agency on the case and detectives from Springfield and Roseburg have responded. I will do a press briefing at 1:30 PM June 15, 2022 at my office. We will not be making any other comments to the press prior to that time.”
COOS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

New details emerge after Coos Bay murder suspect killed by police

COOS BAY, Ore. -- New details are coming to light after two officers fired their handguns, killing a murder suspect who was staying at a Coos Bay hotel Tuesday night. According to Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier, the murder suspect was Matthew Mikel, 37. He is believed to have shot and killed Amber Townsend, 34, with a shotgun while she was walking along Cape Arago Highway Saturday, June 10, at about 8:30 a.m.
COOS BAY, OR
oregontoday.net

Searching for a Homicide Suspect, July 14

The Coos Co. District Attorney is turning to the public for assistance in their investigation into the homicidal death of a 34-year old Coos Bay woman Saturday morning, June 11th. According to a news release from the DA, “We are still in need of the public’s assistance. In particular, we are still requesting that anyone who was traveling on Cape Arago Highway between the Sunset Market and the American Market (formerly known as the Lighthouse Market) between the hours of 8:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. on Saturday June 11, 2022 to contact the Coos County Sheriff’s Office. We are especially interested in speaking with person driving in the area at the above times who have video camera footage showing their drive through the area. Even if you do not think you saw anything, we still would like to speak with you.” Amber Townsend was gunned down by a shotgun as she walked along the highway. “At this time, no suspects or persons of interest have been identified.”
COOS BAY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coquille, OR
Coos County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Coos County, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kezi.com

Coos County DA reveals more about officer-involved shooting

COOS BAY, Ore. -- Paul Frasier, the Coos County District Attorney, revealed more details about yesterday evening’s officer-involved shooting of a person suspected in the murder of Amber Townsend. At a press conference this afternoon, Frasier revealed a timeline of events that led up to the shooting that killed...
COOS COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Coos Bay homicide suspect fatally shot by police, authorities say

A man suspected of killing a Coos Bay woman was fatally shot by police near his hotel, the Coos County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Wednesday. Matthew Tyler Mikel, 37, was confronted by police Tuesday just after 7:30 p.m. at the Global Inn after investigators connected him to the killing of 34-year-old Amber Townsend days before, District Attorney Paul Frasier said.
COOS BAY, OR
kezi.com

Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Coos Bay

COOS BAY, Ore. – A suspect in connection to the murder of a Coos Bay woman is dead following an officer-involved shooting, according to the Coos County District Attorney. This happened at 7:34 p.m. Tuesday night at the Global Inn in Coos Bay. On Tuesday afternoon, officers investigating the...
COOS BAY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG WOMAN DETAINED FOR TRESPASSING

A Roseburg woman was detained for trespassing Tuesday afternoon after returning to a car lot she had been trespassed from just two weeks prior. The RPD report said 69-year-old Diane Baldwin was located on the premise of Lithia on Northeast Stephens Street at 11:00 a.m. after being previously trespassed from the property.
ROSEBURG, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Blakeley
oregontoday.net

Cape Arago Hwy. Homicide, June 13

For the second time in less than a week, a female has been killed due to homicidal violence in Coos Co. According to a news release from Coos Co. District Attorney R. Paul Frasier, 34-year old Amber Townsend, Coos Bay, was gunned down while walking on the Cape Arago Hwy. early Saturday morning, June 11. She was located outside a residence on the 92000 block of Cape Arago Hwy., between the old Lighthouse Market at Fulton St., and the Sunset Market about 8:30 a.m. with multiple shots. She was transported to Bay Area Hospital but declared deceased. “At this time law enforcement believes that she was walking on Cape Arago Highway when she was shot. We believe she was walking in the direction of Charleston when she was shot. The mode of travel used by her assailant is not known. The direction of travel used by her assailant before and after the shooting is not known. We have no suspects or persons of interest at this time.” Law enforcement believe a shotgun was used in the killing. Frasier adds investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in asking anyone who was traveling the Cape Arago Hwy. between 8:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., Saturday, to contact the Coos Co. Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, June 8, the deceased body of a 47-year old female was found in a residence on Idaho Ave. in Coos Bay. A suspect has been arrested in that case.
COOS BAY, OR
kezi.com

Coos County DA gives an update on two murders

COOS COUNTY, Ore. -- Investigators in Coos County are still searching for answers after two women were murdered in the span of just a few days. The first was Rebecca Reeves on June 8. Johnny Bohannon, 47, was arrested for second-degree murder in that case. "My plan is to take...
COOS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

RPD cites man for disturbance Saturday

A Roseburg man was cited Saturday after Roseburg Police say they received numerous calls of a man yelling obscenities while riding an electric assisted scooter, naked from the waist down. The incident allegedly happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday along Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. RPD reports that approximately five calls were...
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Memorial service held for police chief and former Lane County sheriff

EUGENE, Ore. -- A memorial service was held today for Florence police chief and former Lane County sheriff Tom Turner. Chief Tom Turner served the community for over 40 years, including four years as Lane County Sheriff and seven years as Florence Police Chief. He passed away in his home on May 11 surrounded by family.
LANE COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nbpd#Virginia Everett#Assault Iv#Fta Ii#Coos Co#Theft Criminal Mischief#Cqpd
EDNPub

LCSO Case #22-3182 — Motor Vehicle Crash (Photo)

LCSO Case #22-3182 — Motor Vehicle Crash (Photo) – 06/13/22. On June 12, 2022, just after 12:30pm, Lane County Sheriff’s deputies along with fire personnel responded to E. 30th Ave. near Eldon Schafer Dr. regarding a multi-vehicle crash. On scene deputies were able to determine that a 2000 Toyota Camry rear ended a 2000 Dodge Van. This caused the van to rear end a 2020 Toyota RAV-4. Five patients were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Impairment and road-rage are being investigated as factors contributing to the crash.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

Man Cited After Allegedly Ramming Ex-Girlfriend’s Vehicle

Roseburg Police cited one person in a hit-and-run incident on Southeast Pine Street early Wednesday morning. Information from the RPD said that shortly before 4:30 a.m. a 27-year-old woman called to report that her ex-boyfriend, 22-year-old Sean Morgan drove his vehicle into her vehicle, striking her several times before fleeing the scene.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

Man allegedly threatens woman with a machete

Roseburg Police arrested a 60-year-old man Saturday night on multiple charges stemming from an alleged assault of a woman with a machete. RPD reports that a Roseburg man allegedly threatened to cut a woman with a machete. The woman reacted by grabbing the machete and reportedly suffered a severe cut on her thumb.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Neighbors and bystanders leave flowers for murdered Coos Bay woman

COOS COUNTY, Ore.-- A makeshift memorial is growing Sunday for 34-year-old Amber Townsend of Coos Bay. Townsend was murdered Saturday morning while walking along Cape Arago Highway towards Charleston, authorities said. Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier said Townsend was shot multiple times. There are no suspects or persons of...
COOS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KVAL

Coos County DA: Woman found shot to death outside Cape Arago Hwy residence

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Authorities in Coos County are investigating a shooting death Saturday morning. Around 8:33 a.m. Saturday, Coos County received two 911 calls indicating a woman was “down” outside the residence located 92616 Cape Arago Highway in the unincorporated area of Coos County, Coos County authorities report. Medical and law enforcement personnel responded to the scene.
COOS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

$2M bail for suspect in murder of Coos Bay woman

EUGENE, Ore. - The suspect in the murder of a Coos Bay woman was arraigned Friday morning. Johnny Ray Bohannon, 47, of North Bend appeared in a Coos County courtroom to face a charge of Second Degree Murder in connection with the death of 47-year-old Rebecca Elaine Reeves. Coos Bay...
COOS BAY, OR
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., June 15

OHA report, June 14, 2022 – Cases: 1,586 new, 786,609 total; Deaths: 1 new, 7,708 total; Hospitalized: 290, nine fewer than Monday, June 13th. CHW report, June 14, 2022 – New cases: 9; Active cases: 365; Hospitalizations: 6; New deaths: 0, 154 total; Total cases: 11,468.
COOS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Fourth of July, June 14

Not too long from now our Nation will celebrate its Independence Day, 4th of July. Because of COVID-19 annual events around the Bay Area/South Coast have been curtailed the past two years. But not this year. According to the Event’s Calendar for the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, the Mill Casino/Hotel/RV Park at North Bend will once again host a Fireworks Show over the Coos Bay Estuary on the evening of the July 3rd, Sunday, beginning at 9:45 p.m. The following day, Monday, July 4th, the annual celebration in Mingus Park at Coos Bay takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A fishing pond, face painting, free swimming, clowns, entertainment, food and more. The evening will be capped by the City of Coos Bay Fireworks display on the Waterfront at dusk.
COOS BAY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy