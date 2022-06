Samsung sure feels like the king of Android updates these days, routinely rolling out monthly security updates before the start of the month itself, beating even Google's Pixel lineup in the process. Usually we see flagships like the Galaxy S22 at the front of the line, and while Samsung has gotten the ball rolling there with the phone's June update, so far availability's been regionally restricted. As many of us still wait to get our hands on it, we're learning a little more about what to expect, and it looks like the June 2022 update for the Galaxy S22 series is set to deliver some significant camera improvements.

