Indian officials demolish houses of Muslims after protests

Two American fighters have been taken as prisoners of war in Ukraine, the first since the conflict began. Robert Drueke and Andy Huynh were taken prisoner by Russian forces last week on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Drueke, 39, and Huynh, 27, are both from Alabama. It's unclear if they were...
A mother and her partner tortured her teenage son in a weeks-long campaign of abuse that culminated in his death, a court has heard. Sebastian Kalinowski, 15, endured a series of escalating "punishments" behind closed doors for alleged bad behaviour, a jury was told. He died at his home in...
A Mexican political advisor has been killed by a lynch mob after child kidnapping accusations were spread on messaging groups, authorities say. Daniel Picazo, 31, was attacked and beaten by a crowd of around 200 people in the central state of Puebla. He had been visiting the town of Papatlazolco...
A family is preparing an appeal after a judge ruled life-support treatment for a brain-damaged boy in a coma should stop. Archie Battersbee, 12, was found unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April. On Monday the High Court agreed with doctors at the Royal London Hospital that...
Brazilian police say a suspect has confessed to burying the bodies of missing British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira. Detective Eduardo Fontes said the man, Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, took investigators to a site where human remains were dug up. He said police would work with...
More than 100 men who worked at the British embassy in Afghanistan remain in the country, with some telling the BBC they have been beaten and tortured. The men worked for the global security company, GardaWorld, and many had been in post for more than a decade. Several shared photos...
The Met Police practice of posting photographs of seized knives on social media could be encouraging knife-carrying, according to a new study. The University of Strathclyde research also found that sharing such images risked creating "a culture of fear" and "perpetuating negative stereotypes". London Assembly member Caroline Russell said the...
A man has been arrested at Gatwick Airport by counter-terror police on suspicion of spying. The arrest followed an investigation involving MI5 and the Metropolitan Police. It is thought the case relates to Russia. The suspect, in his 40s, was detained on Monday evening as he attempted to leave the...
An alleged drugs supplier and one of the UK's most wanted men has been arrested at a hotel in Bulgaria. Benjamin Macann, 32, had been sought by Norfolk Police on charges of conspiring to supply class A drugs. He was one of 12 "fugitives" to appear in a National Crime...
Brazilian police have denied reports that bodies were discovered in the Amazon belonging to a journalist and an indigenous expert. Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira went missing on 5 June. Mr Phillips' brother-in-law told the BBC that the Brazilian embassy in the UK had informed the family that two bodies...
