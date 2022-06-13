ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Indian officials demolish houses of Muslims after protests

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh have demolished the...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

First two US fighters are captured by Russian soldiers in battle for Kharkiv amid fears they will be handed death sentences like two British soldiers caught by Putin's army

Two American fighters have been taken as prisoners of war in Ukraine, the first since the conflict began. Robert Drueke and Andy Huynh were taken prisoner by Russian forces last week on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Drueke, 39, and Huynh, 27, are both from Alabama. It's unclear if they were...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad
Person
Prophet Muhammad
BBC

Daniel Picazo: Mexican politician lynched after WhatsApp rumours

A Mexican political advisor has been killed by a lynch mob after child kidnapping accusations were spread on messaging groups, authorities say. Daniel Picazo, 31, was attacked and beaten by a crowd of around 200 people in the central state of Puebla. He had been visiting the town of Papatlazolco...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Archie Battersbee: Family of boy ruled dead prepare appeal bid

A family is preparing an appeal after a judge ruled life-support treatment for a brain-damaged boy in a coma should stop. Archie Battersbee, 12, was found unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April. On Monday the High Court agreed with doctors at the Royal London Hospital that...
U.K.
BBC

Archie Battersbee treatment should stop, judge rules

Treatment for a brain-damaged boy in a coma should stop, a judge has ruled. Archie Battersbee, 12, was found unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April. Doctors treating him at the Royal London Hospital in east London told the High Court it was "highly likely" he was "brain-stem dead" and asked for his life support to end.
U.K.
BBC

Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira: Suspect leads police to human remains

Brazilian police say a suspect has confessed to burying the bodies of missing British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira. Detective Eduardo Fontes said the man, Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, took investigators to a site where human remains were dug up. He said police would work with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Uttar Pradesh#Bharatiya Janata Party#Muslims
BBC

Met Police photo-sharing encourages knife-carrying, study finds

The Met Police practice of posting photographs of seized knives on social media could be encouraging knife-carrying, according to a new study. The University of Strathclyde research also found that sharing such images risked creating "a culture of fear" and "perpetuating negative stereotypes". London Assembly member Caroline Russell said the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Suspected Russian spy arrested at Gatwick Airport

A man has been arrested at Gatwick Airport by counter-terror police on suspicion of spying. The arrest followed an investigation involving MI5 and the Metropolitan Police. It is thought the case relates to Russia. The suspect, in his 40s, was detained on Monday evening as he attempted to leave the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Most Wanted drugs accused is arrested in Bulgaria

An alleged drugs supplier and one of the UK's most wanted men has been arrested at a hotel in Bulgaria. Benjamin Macann, 32, had been sought by Norfolk Police on charges of conspiring to supply class A drugs. He was one of 12 "fugitives" to appear in a National Crime...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion

Comments / 0

Community Policy