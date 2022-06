For the first time in half a decade, one Greene County town is bringing back a town celebration. Churdan Day is this Saturday and there’s a full day of fun and entertainment. The morning festivities begin with the 5K fun run/walk at 7:30am, with runners to meet at the park shelter and adults are $10 and those 12 and under can enter for free. Then the 3-on-3 basketball tournament, as well as the vendor fair starts at 9am. The parade is at 10am and those wanting to be in the parade are to line up at the school building parking lot.

CHURDAN, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO