Temperatures Monday soared into the upper 80s and low 90s following the passage of a warm front during the afternoon. High dew point temperatures in the upper 70s, to near 80 degrees, pushed the heat index well over the triple digit mark for many! That heat and humidity continues for most across north-central Illinois Monday evening and night, with nighttime temperatures falling only to the low to mid 70s.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO