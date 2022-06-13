ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grimes, IA

DCG Softball, Baseball Looking For More Wins

By Drew Russell
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas Center – Grimes baseball and softball are both back on the field tonight, with both teams to take on the Cardinals...

#1 Softball Looks for Another Road Win

Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Tigers softball will be on the hunt for another win this evening when they make the trip up to Boone to take on the Toreadors in Raccoon River Conference play. ADM is 17-1 while Boone is 5-9, the Tigers lead the Raccoon River Conference with a spotless 7-0 record.
BOONE, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry Baseball Heads to West Marshall Tonight

The Perry baseball team will take their 1-11 record on the road tonight to State Center to battle West Marshall in a 5:30 junior varsity and varsity twinbill. Perry is coming off their first victory of the season Monday night defeating South Hamilton on the road 6-3. Carter Iben picked up the win for Perry. Tonight’s game will mark Perry’s fifth straight road game with a sixth straight on the horizon at Boone tomorrow night.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Hegstrom’s Key Hit Gives Perry First Baseball Victory of Year

Gavin Hegstrom delivered a key 2-run hit Monday night as Perry defeated South Hamilton 6-3 in the first of two varsity games in Jewell. South Hamilton won the nightcap by a score of 14-4. Carter Iben picked up the win going 5 2/3 innings allowing only five hits and no...
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Softball Rams host SH tonight on KG98

It’s Greene County and South Hamilton in Heart of Iowa Activities Conference softball tonight at the City Diamond on E. Lincolnway in Jefferson. The action is set for 7:30 p.m. with play-by-play on KG98 and streamed on www.raccoonvalleyradio.com. Greene County has dropped its last two conference games and is...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
DCG Teams Sweep Newton

Dallas Center – Grimes baseball and softball were both on the diamond on Monday night against the Newton Cardinals, and both teams were able to come away victorious with the baseball team winning 8-6 and the softball team 3-1. Softball improves 15-5 and baseball to 9-10. Both teams were...
NEWTON, IA
Softball Rams lose 4-2 vs. #13 Roland-Story

In the first of just two Heart of Iowa Activities Conference softball games this week, the Greene County Rams played Roland-Story (Story City) on Monday night in Roland under super hot and humid conditions. R-S, ranked number 13 in Class 3A by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, won the game by a 4-2 final after the Norsemen won the first meeting of these two teams by a 5-2 score in Jefferson in late May. The Rams fall to 5-9 overall and 3-6 in the conference while the Norsemen improve to 8-5, 5-2.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Panorama Panthers Softball Has Second Game Suspended, Baseball

Mother Nature once again got in the way of the Panorama Panthers from finishing out their games as severe weather made its way into the area as they were taking on the Woodward-Granger Hawks in Panora. The Panthers Softball team made its way through the first game in their double...
PANORA, IA
Panthers Softball, Baseball Drop Games To West Central Valley

The Panorama Panthers Softball and Baseball teams took on the West Central Valley Wildcats in Stuart onMonday night as they were facing off for the second time this season. The Panthers Softball team was taking on the Wildcats for the second time this season after their first matchup saw the Panthers falling by a score of 12-2 to earlier this year. The Panthers were able to get some runs across the plate Monday night but ultimately fell by a score of 15-5 and fell to an overall record of 1-10 on the year so far. the Panthers girls will be looking to get back out on the field and pick up their second win of the season when they take on the Woodward-Granger Hawks today who have an overall record of 0-9 on the year and are searching for their first win.
STUART, IA
ADM Softball Keeps Good Times Rolling

Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Tigers softball was back on the field on Monday night against the Gilbert Tigers, and ADM was able to find a victory on the night, as they were able to grab the victory by the score of 10-0 ADM moves forward to 17-1 and Gilbert down to 7-6. Three...
ADEL, IA
ADM Baseball Wins 7th Straight, On Top of RRC

ADM boys baseball was looking to extend their six game winning streak and stay atop of the Raccoon River Conference on Monday night against Gilbert, and were able to do just that, coming away with the victory winning by the score of 3-1. ADM moves to 11-3 and Gilbert to 11-5 on the season.
GILBERT, IA
Big Week Planned for Wildcats

The West Central Valley Wildcats softball and baseball teams are looking at some interesting action this week. Both teams took on the Panorama Panthers last night, look for more stats from those games at a later date. Tonight both teams travel to Ogden to face off against the Bulldogs. On...
OGDEN, IA
Jayettes Split Doubleheader Monday Night at South Hamilton

It was two evenly matched teams Monday night in Jewell and the final score certainly indicated it as Perry and South Hamilton collided for a varsity doubleheader. Perry won game one by a score of 7-6 while South Hamilton squeaked out an 8-7 win in game two. With the split, the Jayettes are now 6-6 on the season and will travel to State Center West Marshall tomorrow night. Official stats were unavailable at airtime.
PERRY, IA
