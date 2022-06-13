ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer camps returning to Mike’s Bike Park

By Katie Shatsby
 3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Mike’s Bike Park in Dayton is bringing back bike and scooter camps this summer.

According to Mike’s Bike Park, this June and July there will be BMX, mountain bike and scooter camps for kids from 8 to 14-years-old.

There will be a total of five different camps that run from three to five days each. With the camps, a free month-long pass to the park is included as well as a t-shirt, lunch each day and discounts on purchases at the shop.

“These camps are a great opportunity for kids to learn to love riding their bikes and scooters,” said Mike Bisig, Mike’s Bike Park Owner. “Our camps are run by experienced professionals who will teach the kids everything from safety to some really cool tricks they can take away from the camps.”

The camps will begin on June 13 and will run through July 29. Costs range from $300 to $400 weekly.

“Our goal every day at Mike’s Bike Park is to inspire a love of everything on two wheels,” Bisig said. “The opportunity to teach children at an early age about how to love their bike or scooter fits our mission perfectly.”

For more information or to register, visit mikesbikepark.com .

