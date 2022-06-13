ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covina, CA

6 people, including children hospitalized after a traffic collision in Covina (Covina, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qQ1PQ_0g90jDr400
6 people, including children hospitalized after a traffic collision in Covina (Covina, CA)Nationwide Report

Six people, including children received injuries after a serious traffic collision early Sunday morning in Covina. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle accident took place at about 1:30 a.m. on Cypress Street and Barranca Avenue [...]

Read More >>

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOAUC_0g90jDr400
Book a Course in Your State Now

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website.

Browse through Today’s California Accident News or search your local traffic.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L.A. Weekly

Six Hospitalized after Head-On Crash on Barranca Avenue [Covina, CA]

Traffic Collision on Cypress Street Left Several Hurt. According to initial reports, the accident occurred at the intersection of Barranca Avenue and Cypress Street around 1:30 a.m. Furthermore, police said two vehicles collided head-on at the intersection for reasons currently unknown. Eventually, medical responders arrived at the scene and transported...
COVINA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
Covina, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Covina, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

1 person injured after a vehicle crashed into a pole in Valencia (Santa Clarita, CA)

1 person injured after a vehicle crashed into a pole in Valencia (Santa Clarita, CA)Nationwide Report. One person received injuries after a vehicle slammed into a pole Monday in Valencia. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area near McBean Parkway and Del Monte Drive at 11:11 a.m. after receiving reports of a traffic collision [...]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Fatally Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on 215 Freeway Identified

A motorist killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 215 in Riverside was identified Wednesday as a 60-year-old Perris woman. Stefanie Beltran was fatally injured about 8 a.m. Tuesday on northbound I-215, just south of Spruce Street, according to the Riverside County Coroner’s Office. The California Highway Patrol said...
RIVERSIDE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Isaac Angel Jackson Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Corona Avenue [Ontario, CA]

Motorcycle Collision along Corona Avenue Killed One Rider. The accident happened around 9:46 a.m., June 8th, at the intersection of Holt Boulevard and Corona Avenue according to initial reports. Police said the events leading up to the collision remain unknown. First responders found the rider upon arrival and pronounced him...
ONTARIO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Collision#Car Insurance#Accident#Traffic School Courses#The State Courts#California Accident News
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in 118 Freeway Crash in Granada Hills

Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the eastbound Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway in Granada Hills. The collision was reported about 6:10 p.m. Tuesday at Woodley Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Anthony Diaz, 33, of Sylmar, died at the scene, the...
GRANADA HILLS, CA
Nationwide Report

20-year-old Michellie Gonzalez and Jennyfer Flores died after a suspected street takeover crash in Compton (Compton, CA)

20-year-old Michellie Gonzalez and Jennyfer Flores died after a suspected street takeover crash in Compton (Compton, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 20-year-old Michellie Gonzalez, from Cudahy, and 18-year-old Jennyfer Flores, of Long Beach, as the victims who were killed after a suspected street takeover crash Sunday in Compton. As per the initial information, the deadly car crash was reported at the intersection of North Wilmington Avenue and West Stockwell Street at about 11:42 p.m. [...]
COMPTON, CA
signalscv.com

Sheriff’s motorcycle deputy sent to hospital after traffic collision

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s motorcycle deputy was involved in a traffic collision during traffic enforcement Tuesday morning in Saugus, sheriff’s officials said. According to Deputy Liza Melgar, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the incident occurred around 9:27 a.m. on Copper Hill Drive and Tupelo Ridge Road. Melgar did not know the cause of the crash as of Tuesday before noon.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Long Beach Tribune

Victims of a fatal crash in Compton identified

Long Beach, California – Authorities yesterday released the names of two females who died in a fatal crash. According to multiple sources, the vehicle they were traveling with collided at a Compton intersection with an incoming SUV that is believed to have been taking part in an illegal street takeover.
COMPTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Fatal Traffic Crash Reported on I-215 in Riverside Area

A fatal traffic crash occurred Tuesday on northbound I-215 in the Riverside area, authorities said. The crash was reported about 8 a.m. south of SR91, the California Highway Patrol reported. Two northbound lanes were blocked while police investigated.
RIVERSIDE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Two El Monte Officers Identified in Fatal Motel Shooting

Outside the El Monte police headquarters, a memorial tribute grew overnight as people dropped off flowers, candles and messages of support. It was the tight-knit community's response to the deaths of two police officers killed early Tuesday evening, after they were struck in a motel shootout while responding to a report of a possible stabbing.
EL MONTE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Motorcyclist is killed in traffic collision in Ontario

A motorcyclist was killed in a traffic collision in Ontario on June 8, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 9:46 a.m., Ontario Police Department officers responded to the intersection of Holt Boulevard and Corona Avenue. Isaac Angel Jackson, 24, a resident of San Bernardino, was...
ONTARIO, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

42K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy