3 Big Things Today, June 13, 2022

CHICAGO, June 14 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 7 to 10 cents per bushel * Wheat futures fall on seasonal harvest pressure and strong dollar that makes U.S. supplies relatively more expensive on export market. * Winter wheat harvest in the United States was 10% complete as of June 12, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday afternoon. * Benchmark CBOT July soft red winter wheat dropped below its 10-day moving average during the overnight trading session. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session 9-1/2 cents lower at $10.61-1/2 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was off 7 cents at $11.54-3/4 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat dropped 9-1/4 cents to $12.12-1/2 a bushel. CORN - Down 1 to 4 cents per bushel * Follow-through selling expected after Monday's decline, with weakness in wheat spilling over into the corn market. * Private exporters reported the sale of 148,000 tonnes of corn to Mexico, USDA said. * USDA rated 72% of the U.S. corn crop in good to excellent condition in its weekly crop progress report, down 1 percentage point from a week ago and below the average of estimates in a Reuters poll. * CBOT July corn futures dropped below their 20-day moving average overnight. * CBOT July corn last traded down 3-1/4 cents at $7.66 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 6 to 10 cents per bushel * Bargain buying seen propping up soybeans. Prices have fallen 3.5% during the past two sessions after rallying close to an all-time high on Thursday. * CBOT July soybeans hit resistance at their 10-day moving average during overnight trading. * CBOT July soybeans were last 9-1/2 cents higher at $17.17 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Mark Potter)

