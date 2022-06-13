ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Big Things Today, June 13, 2022

By Laurie Bedord
Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. Chicago soybean futures slide, but losses were limited. While the hot weather in the extended forecast is a positive for prices, the meltdown in the global stock market is viewed as negative, especially for soybeans, says Al Kluis, Kluis Commodity Advisors. In the U.S. Globex grain markets at...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat down 7-10 cents, corn down 1-4 cents, soy up 6-10 cents

CHICAGO, June 14 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 7 to 10 cents per bushel * Wheat futures fall on seasonal harvest pressure and strong dollar that makes U.S. supplies relatively more expensive on export market. * Winter wheat harvest in the United States was 10% complete as of June 12, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday afternoon. * Benchmark CBOT July soft red winter wheat dropped below its 10-day moving average during the overnight trading session. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session 9-1/2 cents lower at $10.61-1/2 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was off 7 cents at $11.54-3/4 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat dropped 9-1/4 cents to $12.12-1/2 a bushel. CORN - Down 1 to 4 cents per bushel * Follow-through selling expected after Monday's decline, with weakness in wheat spilling over into the corn market. * Private exporters reported the sale of 148,000 tonnes of corn to Mexico, USDA said. * USDA rated 72% of the U.S. corn crop in good to excellent condition in its weekly crop progress report, down 1 percentage point from a week ago and below the average of estimates in a Reuters poll. * CBOT July corn futures dropped below their 20-day moving average overnight. * CBOT July corn last traded down 3-1/4 cents at $7.66 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 6 to 10 cents per bushel * Bargain buying seen propping up soybeans. Prices have fallen 3.5% during the past two sessions after rallying close to an all-time high on Thursday. * CBOT July soybeans hit resistance at their 10-day moving average during overnight trading. * CBOT July soybeans were last 9-1/2 cents higher at $17.17 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Mark Potter)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat eases on harvest pressure, nearby corn firms

CHICAGO, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures ended lower on Wednesday, led by K.C. hard red winter wheat futures as the harvest progressed and forecasts signalled continued dry weather for combines rolling in the southern Plains, traders said. Corn futures closed mixed, with strong domestic cash markets supporting nearby...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, wheat, soy fall amid decline in financial markets

CHICAGO, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. grain and soybean futures declined on Tuesday amid pressure from a fall in financial markets and concerns over rising inflation. Stocks extended losses, after a bruising selloff a day earlier pushed the S&P 500 to confirm a bear market, as investors braced for an aggressive interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve this week.
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans down for 4th session, at one-week low on global inflation

SINGAPORE, June 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slid for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, dropping to their lowest in more than one week, as world markets remained under pressure amid growing inflationary concerns. Corn and wheat futures lost more ground. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the...
AGRICULTURE
Fortune

‘This might be a housing bubble,’ says Dallas Fed economist—here’s an exclusive look at the latest housing market analysis

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Back in March, economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas put the real estate industry on high alert when they published a paper titled "Real-time market monitoring finds signs of brewing U.S. housing bubble." It's one thing for Redditors on the r/REBubble board to pontificate about housing bubble theories. But when a Federal Reserve bank engages in bubble talk, that's alarming.
DALLAS, TX
CNBC

The recession will hit in the first half of 2023 and the Dow is headed lower: CNBC CFO survey

Amid high inflation that has become the No. 1 business risk, not a single chief financial officer surveyed by CNBC thinks a recession can be avoided. The macroeconomic view of CFOs informs a bearish stock market outlook, with most expecting the Dow Jones Industrial Average to fall to 30,000 before reaching a new high, which would represent a decline of 9% from its current level and an 18% decline from its 2022 high.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Amazon Stock Jumped 5% Today

Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares surged Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's rate hike announcement. What To Know: In an effort to tame rising inflation, the Fed raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point, representing the most aggressive rate hike since 1994. "Inflation remains elevated, reflecting supply and demand imbalances...
STOCKS
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Stocks set to bounce at the open ahead of the Fed's big rate decision. U.S. stock futures rose Wednesday as Wall Street prepares for what could be an even more aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hike than the market was expecting just a few days ago. After last week's hotter-than-expected consumer inflation data, investors and the Fed will get a look at how those higher prices affected shoppers. May retail sales unexpectedly fell 0.3%, following a downwardly revised 0.7% increase in April. After the data, the 10-year Treasury yield fell from 2011 highs, trading around 3.38% on Wednesday.
STOCKS
Agriculture Online

CBOT soy ends down, extending retreat from near-record high

CHICAGO, June 14 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures ended lower on Tuesday amid technical selling and pressure from losses in financial markets, traders said. * CBOT July soybean futures slid 9 cents to end at $16.98-1/2 a bushel. * The market turned lower after rising early in the session on bargain buying, following a decline on Monday, traders said. * Losses extended a setback after July soybeans on Thursday reached $17.84, the highest on a continuous basis for the most-active contract since Sept. 4, 2012, and a nickel below the all-time high. * CBOT July soymeal futures ended down $4.1 at $411 a ton, and CBOT July soyoil closed 1.23 cents lower at 78.23 cents per lb. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 70% of the soybean crop as good to excellent in its first 2022 condition ratings for the oilseed on Monday, in line with trade expectations. * Malaysian palm oil futures rose, snapping four consecutive sessions of losses, on bargain-buying. (Reporting by Tom Polansek)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures settle weaker as harvest advances

CHICAGO, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures finished lower amid pressure from the advancing harvest and losses in financial markets, analysts said. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat settled 20-3/4 cents lower at $10.50-1/4 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery ended down 19-1/2 cents at $11.42-1/4 a bushel. MGEX July spring wheat futures fell 13-1/4-cent to $12.08-1/2 a bushel. * Heat in the U.S. Plains is hastening maturation of winter wheat, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a daily weather report. * The U.S. winter wheat harvest was 10% complete, up from 5% a week ago and behind the five-year average of 12%, the USDA said separately on Monday. * Wheat futures came under further pressure from gains in the dollar that create headwinds for exports of American farm goods, analysts said. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Mark Porter)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

NOPA May U.S. soybean crush seen at 171.552 million bushels -survey

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush in May was estimated to be nearly 5% higher than the same month a year ago, although the average daily processing pace likely declined for a third straight month, analysts said ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Wednesday.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybean, corn futures slide in broad sell-off

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean and corn futures fell on Monday as broad-based selling and pressure from losses in other markets overshadowed concerns about unfavorable crop weather, analysts said. Global stocks and government bonds plunged and the dollar hit two-decade highs as red-hot U.S. inflation stoked worries about...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans rise after 4-day slide, U.S. Midwest weather in focus

SINGAPORE, June 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose on Thursday as traders scooped up bargains after a four-day slide, although forecasts of improved weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest kept a lid on prices. Wheat gained ground after closing largely unchanged on Wednesday. "U.S. farmers have had a...
CHICAGO, IL

