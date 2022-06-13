3 Big Things Today, June 13, 2022

CHICAGO, June 14 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures ended lower on Tuesday amid technical selling and pressure from losses in financial markets, traders said. * CBOT July soybean futures slid 9 cents to end at $16.98-1/2 a bushel. * The market turned lower after rising early in the session on bargain buying, following a decline on Monday, traders said. * Losses extended a setback after July soybeans on Thursday reached $17.84, the highest on a continuous basis for the most-active contract since Sept. 4, 2012, and a nickel below the all-time high. * CBOT July soymeal futures ended down $4.1 at $411 a ton, and CBOT July soyoil closed 1.23 cents lower at 78.23 cents per lb. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 70% of the soybean crop as good to excellent in its first 2022 condition ratings for the oilseed on Monday, in line with trade expectations. * Malaysian palm oil futures rose, snapping four consecutive sessions of losses, on bargain-buying. (Reporting by Tom Polansek)
