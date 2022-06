While the futures of Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons in Brooklyn aren’t entirely set in stone, Nets fans can rest assured that the one known as the Easy Money Sniper will be residing around Fort Greene through the 2025-2026 NBA season. Despite the amplified attention around his sub-par Playoffs series against the Boston Celtics, Kevin Durant is still one of the top 5 players in the league, and the Nets will be among the notable championship contenders if his Nets squad is at full strength.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO