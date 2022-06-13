ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlevoix, MI

Auctioned Charlevoix Mansion Becomes One of Most Expensive Ever Sold in State

By Lisa Marie
Cars 108
Cars 108
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The bids were cast and with a selling price of $9.845 million the massive lakeside mansion on Raspberry Lane had a new owner. That price, according to Interluxe who handled the auction of the property, makes the sale the 5th highest resale price ever for a residential property in...

wcrz.com

Comments / 0

Related
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Town Among the Best for First-Time Homebuyers

Home prices have been skyrocketing across America the past few years, making many hopeful first-time homebuyers have to wait. Now, interest rates are going up, which will make it more difficult to get a loan for a mortgage, but the good news is that it should slow the market down a bit.
MICHIGAN STATE
wrif.com

Michigan Rooftop Bar Named One of the Best in the U.S.

It’s outdoor dining season, and that makes me incredibly happy. Eating outdoors obviously became the norm during the pandemic, and even with things returning to a sense of normal, it feels great to sit outside on a warm, breezy, sunny day and enjoy a meal during the summer months.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

The World’s Tallest Native American Can Be Found in This MI Town

If you've ever been to Ironwood in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, you've more than likely noticed a giant native American statue that towers over community. The Hiawatha statue stands 52′ tall and is made entirely of fiberglass. Just to give you an idea of how tall 52' is, let's compare it to other things that are roughly that height.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

25 Best Michigan Beaches

If you love beaches, then Michigan is the perfect state for you. Not only do we have the Great Lakes, but Michigan also has countless inland lakes, all with pristine sandy beaches. That’s one great thing about Michigan. You don’t have to travel too far to enjoy a great vacation,...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
City
Lake, MI
City
Charlevoix, MI
CBS Detroit

West Michigan Meijer Shopper Charged $1,500 For A $68 Purchase

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan shopper likes her new planter but not enough to pay the price 23 times. Casey DeBruyn is trying to untangle her finances after her debit card was repeatedly charged for a $68 purchase at a Meijer store in the Grand Rapids area. The hit to her bank account: $1,500. Meijer, the Michigan-based big-box retailer, has acknowledged that some customers recently have been overcharged for certain purchases. The company said the problem rests with Chase Bank, which processes debit and credit card payments. “I’m still out about $1,300 because they did credit me three of the $68 fees. But that’s it,” DeBruyn told WOOD-TV. Chase said it is “working to address any duplicate transactions.” Meijer customers who were affected can call (877) 363-4537. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Michigan Has The World’s Largest Artificial Ski Jump

You will not believe how high this Michigan ski jump is. It looks terrifying. Ironwood, near the northwestern corner of Michigan's Upper Peninsula, is the home of the largest artificial ski jump in the world. At one time, the Copper Peak ski jump was the largest active ski jump in the Western hemisphere. So, just how large is this towering structure of winter sports? It towers nearly 1,800 feet above sea level according to the official Copper Peak website,
IRONWOOD, MI
Cars 108

Dial Back: Consumers Energy Rates Increase During Peak Usage Times

Of all the days - when we're expecting to see temps in the upper 90s - I pick today to remind you that Consumers Energy raises its rates during peak usage times. We told you last year about Consumers Energy's plan to help ease the strain on the energy grid by encouraging customers to use less electricity during peak hours. This year, however, news that the utility was once again employing the practice slipped under the radar.
MICHIGAN STATE
Field & Stream

Michigan Deer License Sales See a Post-Pandemic Drop

The nationwide increase in hunting-license sales during the pandemic has been widely reported, and both the R3 community and state agencies have been hoping that the surge might lead to permanent increases in hunter numbers. The latest sales data from Michigan, however, is not exactly encouraging. Though it’s not all bad news either.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Housing List
Cars 108

Canoe, Kayak, or Paddleboard at This Two-Day Paddle Festival Near Traverse City

It doesn't matter what your experience level is, if you love to canoe, kayak or paddleboard, this two-day paddle festival in Elk Rapids, Michigan is for you. Registration is now open for the 7th annual Paddle Antrim Festival in Elk Rapids which is about 30 minutes from Traverse City. The two-day event this year is scheduled for September 15-17. The Paddle Antrim Festival is said to be the best way to experience the Chain of Lakes Water Trail and the charming lakeside communities surrounding the trail.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Cars 108

12 Unique Things to See in Michigan’s U.P. That Aren’t Waterfalls

There's more the Michigan's Upper Peninsula than just waterfalls and lighthouses. When most people think of Michigan's Upper Peninsula, they think of beautiful forests, waterfalls, lighthouses, and just natural beauty. As they should. However, there is so much more to see and do on a vacation there with family in friends. Check out the list below of new things you can try that you may not know about.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Cars 108

Michigan Woman Wins Over $300,000 in Lottery Jackpot

Can you imagine going out to dinner and then finding out you won the Lucky 7's Fast Cash Jackpot worth around $350,000?. Why does this sort of thing always happen to someone else and not you or me? Can you imagine how much fun this Kent County lady is going to have with all that cash?
KENT COUNTY, MI
Cars 108

Michigan’s Quirky Prohibition Years: 1855-1933

TIMELINE (thanks to Mlive):. Michigan gets a 65-year head start on being a dry state. Taking a cue from the state of Maine, Michigan implemented its first wave of Prohibition, lasting 20 years. Michigan cities became dry – except for Kalamazoo, whose officials refused to acknowledge and enforce Prohibition.
MICHIGAN STATE
TheHorse.com

Four New Strangles Cases Have Emerged in Michigan

A yearling paint colt in Otsego County, Michigan, presented with a fever on June 2, and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) reported a positive test on June 14. The horse is currently recovering in voluntary quarantine and has an unknown vaccination status. Two horses in Genesee...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
Cars 108

17-Year-Olds Are Now Allowed to Serve Alcohol in Michigan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill earlier this week that would allow 17-year-olds to serve alcohol in a restaurant/bar. I don't think it will come as a shock to Michiganders that there is a huge labor shortage in the state. I mean, nearly every time that I go out to dinner, the server apologizes in advance for being short-staffed. I'm always very understanding in that situation but that doesn't mean that I like it.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

Cars 108

Burton, MI
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy