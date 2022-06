I am leaving the Rhode Island General Assembly. Through prayer, supplication and after careful consideration,reflection and consultation with my family, my pastor and neighbors, I have made a decision not to seek re-election. It has been both an honor and privilege to serve my neighbors in House District 5, Providence (Wanskuck, Elmhurst, Charles). Thank you for trusting me, believing in me and giving me the coveted opportunity to be your voice in the Rhode Island General Assembly.

