These NFL free agents would improve the New York Jets’ depth charts at wide receiver and offensive tackle. We recently took a look at players the New York Jets could potentially land from other rosters at their three biggest positions of need in the starting lineup: defensive tackle, linebacker, and safety. Today, we will look at currently available players who could add depth at two of the positions where the Jets need it most: wide receiver and offensive tackle.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO