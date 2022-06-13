ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Severe storms, heat index up to 109 possible this week. Here's when things will cool down.

By Emily DeLetter, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ouSl_0g90guuE00

It's going to be a week of challenging weather for the Cincinnati region, from strong to severe storms possible Monday to an excessive heat watch Tuesday afternoon through evening.

According to a hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service, there is a possibility of strong to severe storms this afternoon into tonight. Strong straight-line winds are the main threat, and locally, heavy rainfall is possible.

There is also the possibility of hail, flooding and a tornado.

The outlook is in effect for East Central and Southeast Indiana; Northeast and Northern Kentucky and Central, South Central, Southwest and West Central Ohio.

After the storms pass through, an excessive heat watch will be in effect Tuesday afternoon through evening, with dangerously hot conditions and heat index values up to 109 possible.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Stay cool: Cincinnati, it's going to be a hot summer. Here are some resources to beat the heat

Heat-related illnesses: How to recognize heat stroke and other heat-related illnesses and what to do about them

The heat watch covers portions of East Central and Southeast Indiana; Northeast and Northern Kentucky and Central, South Central, Southwest and West Central Ohio.

The National Weather Service advises people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, and this is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Temperatures will remain very hot and sunny through Thursday, with highs in the mid- to upper 90s every day. By Friday, it will cool slightly to a high near 87, and temperatures will cool to highs in the low to mid 80s during the day Saturday and Sunday.

Detailed Cincinnati forecast

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 90 and a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2-5 p.m. Tonight, partly cloudy with a low around 75 and a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11 p.m.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97 and heat index values as high as 107. Tuesday night, mostly clear with a low around 75.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 96. Wednesday night, mostly clear with a low around 75.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Source: National Weather Service, Wilmington.

Pollen count in Cincinnati today

According to a pollen breakdown from the Weather Channel , tree, grass and ragweed pollen are at normal levels today.

Tuesday and Wednesday, there are no high levels of tree and ragweed pollen. The grass pollen count will be very high both days.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Severe storms, heat index up to 109 possible this week. Here's when things will cool down.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

First Alert Weather: Heat advisory in effect for Thursday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - First Alert Weather continues into Thursday due to heat index values expected to surpass 100 degrees. The three-day heat wave is tapering off slightly Wednesday night after a day in which heat index values reached 110 degrees. The National Weather Services’ excessive heat warning consequently expired at...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

Strong to severe storms possible to end weekend

CINCINNATI — After a muggy morning with temperatures starting in the 60s in many areas across Greater Cincinnati, storms are possible to redevelop through the day. Highs will get back to the low 80s. Storms look scattered but there is the chance that a few could become strong or...
ENVIRONMENT
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Fayette, Ross, and Highland Co.

WILMINGTON, Ohio — The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Fayette, Ross, and Highland counties until 7:15 p.m. According to the NWS, a severe storm capable of damaging winds was moving east at 45 mph. 70+ mph wind gusts have previously been recorded with this particular storm.
WILMINGTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Index#Hot Weather#Cool Down#Central South Central
WLWT 5

Thousands without power as severe storms move through Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Thousands of customers are without power due to severe storms moving through the Cincinnati region. Initially, around 165,000 were without power throughout the Cincinnati area at around 7 p.m. As of 9:30 p.m., there are still 155,854 customers without power. It's going to be a long night...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Neighbors helping neighbors, as power remains out after storm

CINCINNATI — Communities are rallying around each other as thousands across Greater Cincinnati struggle in this heatwave without power. Plateau Place in Evandale was hit hard. Mike Tankersley grew up on the street. His 84-year-old mother still lives in his childhood home. “So far so good,” Tankersley said. “She’s...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WLWT 5

Rumpke to service customers early this week due to heat

CINCINNATI — The hottest temperatures so far this year arrive through these next few days. Highs will be warming to the low and mid-90s on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Humidity means the heat index will be between 100 and 107 at times. Because of the heat, Rumpke is planning...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Jungle Jim’s in Fairfield reopens following long power outage

Jungle Jim’s International Market has reopened today after being without power since Monday evening following a storm that knocked out power to thousands in southwest Ohio. Phill Adams, development director at Jungle Jim’s, said the power was restored Tuesday night and staff is in “restock mode” leading up to the store’s noon re-opening.
FAIRFIELD, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Darke, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 14:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-13 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Brown; Butler; Clermont; Clinton; Darke; Greene; Hamilton; Highland; Mercer; Miami; Montgomery; Preble; Warren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 354 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BROWN BUTLER CLERMONT CLINTON DARKE GREENE HAMILTON HIGHLAND MERCER MIAMI MONTGOMERY PREBLE WARREN
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Hamilton homeowners deal with downed trees and power lines

HAMILTON, Ohio — Strong storm-downed trees and power lines can be seen across Hamilton. "I just heard a loud boom, and it sounded like a transformer that was blown and I had no idea that a tree had fallen in our front yard," said Michelle Sebastian. Sebastian walked out...
HAMILTON, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
486K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy