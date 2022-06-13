ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durant, OK

Silver Alert Issued For Missing 69-Year-Old Man

By News On 6
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fRzH1_0g90eXs300

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Durant Police Department for a missing 69-year-old man on Monday morning.

According to OHP, 69-year-old Dennis Partin was last seen on June 10 around 9:30 p.m. in Durant, Oklahoma in Bryan County.

Partin weighs about 200 lbs., stands 6 foot 1 inch tall. Partin has grey hair and brown eyes, according to authorities.

Authorities say it is believed that Partin is driving a white 2014 Chevrolet single cab pickup truck with an Oklahoma tag labeled "DGQ130."

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 69-year-old Dennis Partin is asked to call 911.

Comments / 0

Related
KXII.com

Silver Alert issued for Durant man

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Silver Alert has been activated by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on behalf of Durant Police. OHP said 69-year-old Dennis Partin was last seen on June 10, 2022 at approximately 9:30 p.m. in Durant. Dennis weighs 200 pounds, is 6 foot 1 inch tall, has...
DURANT, OK
KWTX

4 years later, Oklahoma man still missing

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Four years ago Tuesday, a Bryan County man went missing and still has not been found. “It’s hard, he missed Christmas, birthdays, all the holiday get togethers we used to do,” Trista Nunez, Brown’s niece said. Trista Nunez is niece to Jarred...
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Sherman man dies trying to rescue child from Red River

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A Sherman man who had been trying to rescue a child from the Red River drowned on Sunday evening. "There was a subject riding along the banks," said Oklahoma Highway Patrol spokesperson Capt. Scott Hampton. "He observed a juvenile under distress. The subject left his four-wheeler in an attempt to rescue the juvenile."
SHERMAN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bryan County, OK
Bryan County, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Durant, OK
Durant, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
KTEN.com

Marshall County Sheriff's Office hosting community night out

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) – Just a week after the Sand Bass Festival wrapped up, there’s another event Marshall County residents can look forward to this Saturday: Community Night Out, hosted by the sheriff's office. “They get to know us. They have an opportunity to ask questions about...
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK
eparisextra.com

Oklahoma officials investigate after man’s body found in river

According to officials, fishermen found the body around 6:30 p.m. on the Kiamichi River’s Hugo Dam, about three miles south of Sawyer. Oklahoma officials are investigating after a man’s body was found in the Kiamichi River in Choctaw County on Sunday evening. Reportedly, the man’s body was found...
SAWYER, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Alert#Police#911
KXII.com

1 dead, 1 injured after apartment shooting in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police are searching for a suspect after shots were fired at an apartment complex Monday afternoon. Police said one person is dead and another was injured after a shooting at Archer Village Apartment. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Man injured after motorcycle crash in Love County

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -One person was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Love County Saturday morning. the crash happened around 11:00 p.m. on State Highway 32 near Indian Meridian Road west of Marietta. According to troopers, a 2014 Peterbilt was heading westbound on State Highway 32 when it...
LOVE COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jun 14)

Monday night at 8:20, police conducted a traffic stop in the 200-block of Martin Luther King Drive on a 2008 Red Dodge passenger car for operating with a defective high-mounted stop lamp. The driver was Keitric Zonderius Reynolds, 30, of Paris. Officer detected an odor of marijuana, and Reynolds acknowledged that he had marijuana on his person and removed a clear bag with a green leafy substance from a pocket of his shorts. They also found a clear bag containing 37 different colored pills and a clear bag containing six individually packaged clear bags with a white powdery substance. Field tests of the drugs were positive for cocaine and ecstasy. Reynolds was issued a citation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a baggy containing marijuana, and arrested and charged with Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1, less than four grams (cocaine), and Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2, less than 400 grams (ecstasy).
PARIS, TX
KXII.com

Bells man killed in Grayson Co. crash

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - A Bells man was killed in a single vehicle crash early Friday morning on State Highway 160 in Grayson County. Texas troopers said James Earl Bayless, 64, was travelling north three miles south of Whitewright around 12:30 a.m. when his pickup veered off the highway and struck a utility pole.
BELLS, TX
eparisextra.com

Remembering Paris Police Officer Chris Widner on June 21

Beyond the Call of Duty – End of Watch – Ride to Remember 2022 Mobile Memorial will be in Paris next Tuesday, June 21st, to honor Detective Chris Widner, who died in the line of duty last August. Beyond the Call of Duty – End of Watch –...
PARIS, TX
KXII.com

2 dead, 1 flown after head-on crash on US-377

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Two people have died after a crash near Whitesboro Thursday afternoon. The Texas Department of public safety said the crash happed at approximately 12:47 p.m. on US-377 north of Chisum Trial Rd. DPS said a car driven by 39-year-old Reginaldo Rogelio Romo, of Gainesville, was...
WHITESBORO, TX
timesnewsexpress.com

Two dead, one in critical condition after accident in Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Two are dead and one has critical injuries after a head-on crash in Grayson County. According to the Department of Transportation, a preliminary investigation indicated that vehicle one was traveling southbound and vehicle two was traveling northbound on US-377 at approximately 12:47 p.m. Vehicle one...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Woman hurt after jumping from car in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Thursday night Sherman police officers made a welfare check on a pick-up truck located on South Travis Street. When they arrived to the scene, they found a woman lying on the ground suffering from injuries that appeared to be from falling out of the truck. “There’s also...
SHERMAN, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Friday (Jun 10)

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 2100-block of SE 40th St at 9:30 Thursday morning. The 32-year-old victim reported that her estranged husband came to the residence to see the children and then asked for a ride back home. The victim told him that she was getting dressed, and the estranged husband became angry. The estranged husband then assaulted the victim by hitting her and choking her. The suspect had left the residence before officers arrived. The investigation continues.
PARIS, TX
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy