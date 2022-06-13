FHP: Good Samaritan killed after stopping to help driver involved in Arlington hit-and-run

Florida Highway Patrol (WFTV.com News Staff)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One woman is dead and two other people were seriously hurt in a crash that happened just before 1 a.m. Monday on the Southside Connector near Tredinick Parkway.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 46-year-old woman stopped to help a 22-year-old driver of a pickup truck after she witnessed his truck get hit by a hit-and-run driver.

As she and the driver of the truck were on the side of the road talking, investigators said a third car heading north on the Southside Connector didn’t see the truck still on the road.

The third car hit the truck, which then hit the 46-year-old woman and 22-year-old man.

The woman was killed.

The man and the driver of the third car -- a 37-year-old woman -- were taken to the hospital.

The names of the drivers have not been released.

